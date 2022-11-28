I've been disappointed by the Black Friday and Cyber Monday projector deals... but this one is a stunner

When it comes to Cyber Monday and Black Friday weekend, the usual suspects tend to get all the attention. TVs, headphones and soundbars all receive slashed price tags, with hundreds of pounds off and major incentives to invest; leaving the humble projector to be cast aside with little attention given to their often high asking prices. Sure, we've seen some Optomas and Epsons get £100 knocked off the asking price, but it doesn't compare to the TVs that have over £1000 of savings.

After dishearteningly searching, I'm yet to find a top-tier Epson, Sony or even LG that would make me want to invest, or that I could recommend - apart from this portable gem from Samsung that's getting the premiere Cyber Monday treatment. Finally, a projector with a decent discount, and it helps that it's a unique little machine that's actually worth buying.

(opens in new tab) Samsung The Freestyle portable projector £699 £449 at Richer Sounds (save £250) (opens in new tab)

Originally retailing for £999, The Freestyle is a portable projection bargain at this price. With a Full HD resolution, integrated speaker and streaming apps, you basically have a cinema that you can take wherever you go.

Samsung's petite projector launched at £999 originally, meaning that this sale is technically better than half price. Admittedly The Freestyle has dropped in price to £699 as of late, but still at £250 off the asking price, this is a fantastic deal. While it won't rival the likes of a 4K home cinema projector in picture quality or features, The Freestyle more than makes up for it in pure fun and convenience.

Sporting a 1920 x 1080 resolution - or Full HD - The Freestyle is plenty sharp enough for some quality movie watching on the go. Speaking of taking it on the go, you can enjoy a convenient and simple portable experience with this projector as it's just 830 grams and folds away to be easily stowed for travel. However, it may be small, but it's certainly mighty as it can project an image up to 100 inches.

It doesn't stop there though, as The Freestyle has the Tizen operating system onboard, exactly the same as Samsung's expansive suite of TVs. That means you don't have to haul a streaming stick or Blu-ray player to get watching on The Freestyle as it has the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus and more all built in. However, there is a mini-HDMI port if you do want to hook up an external device - we find it pairs well with a Nintendo Switch as it too is designed with portability in mind.

Samsung says it has equipped The Freestyle with a "powerful built-in speaker delivers rich 360 sound so you'll enjoy immersive audio wherever you go". While it may not outdo a soundbar, it's also integrated into the device, meaning it's another thing you don't have to worry about packing when you take this projector on the go. And that's really the ethos of The Freestyle, it has everything you need for a stress-free good time.

It's a triumphant moment for this micro-sized cinema, as it swoops in to save Cyber Monday from a dreadfully dull selection of projector deals. There isn't much time left, as Cyber Monday is soon drawing to a close - so be quick if you want to adopt this precious little projector.

Today's best Samsung The Freestyle deals (UK) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $29.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $29.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $897.99 (opens in new tab) $597.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Deal ends in 12h 41m 56s Show More Deals

Today's best Samsung The Freestyle deals (US) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $29.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $29.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $897.99 (opens in new tab) $597.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Deal ends in 12h 41m 56s Show More Deals

MORE:

Read the full Samsung The Freestyle review

Best Cyber Monday projector deals

Best projectors: Full HD, 4K, Portable and Ultra Short Throw