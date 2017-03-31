Marshall launched its Monitor over-ear headphones back in 2013, but now the company has finally announced a wireless pair.

The Marshall Monitor Bluetooths pack Bluetooth aptX, meaning you can roam up to 30ft away from the sound source and still enjoy your tunes. And they should sound pretty good, thanks to the 40mm dynamic drivers.

Battery life is good for a claimed 30 hours before needing a recharge, and it comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack too. The jack can also be used to link to another pair of headphones, should you be listening wirelessly and want to share your tunes with someone else.

MORE: Best Bluetooth headphones

The over-ear design will isolate you from outside noise, though there's no noice-cancelling tech on board. There is a control button, which lets you wirelessly answer, end or reject a call without reaching for your phone.

They fold down too to fit in the included carry bag. And of course they come in typical Marshall styling, all black vinyl with brass accents to match your guitar amp.

The Marshall Monitor Bluetooths are on sale now via Marshall's website, priced £220.

MORE: Marshall Major review