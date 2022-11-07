Best Buy early Black Friday deals live: TVs, headphones, soundbars and more

Refresh

(Image credit: Google) Below you'll see Best Buy's brilliant deal on the Roku Streaming Stick 4K (opens in new tab), but that isn't the only big video streamer discount knocking around on the site. If you are more in Google's camp, you might fancy the Chromecast HD for $20 (opens in new tab) or the Chromecast 4K for $40 (opens in new tab) deals. The streamers are currently $10 off their RRP at Best Buy, so now is a good time to buy if you're looking to add a competitive suite of streaming smarts to your TV. While we haven't reviewed the HD stick, the 4K version is actually our favourite streamer right now, a recent winner of a What Hi-Fi? Award 2022 in its product category. You can read our Chromecast 4K review here. (opens in new tab) Google Chromecast 4K $50 $40 (save $10) (opens in new tab)

Google Chromecast HD $30 $20 (save $10) (opens in new tab)

The excellent Google TV interface makes its debut on Chromecast here. It’s compatible with over 6500 of the apps built for Android TV and will recommend content on the home page from over 30 streaming services. It's awesome to use, and picture and sound format support and quality are as good as it gets too. The voice recognition via the new remote is nearly flawless and a decent way of getting to what you want and quickly.

(Image credit: Samsung) One of Best Buy's most popular early Black Friday deals is this Samsung soundbar for $210 (opens in new tab), courtesy of a 47 per cent discount over its $400 RRP. The Samsung HW-B650 isn't a model we have reviewed, but we have been impressed by the recent Samsung soundbars we have heard and the B650's decent spec sheet and favourable Best Buy user ratings (4.6/5) go in its favour. You shouldn't expect Dolby Atmos support at this affordable price point, but the HW-B650 does offer DTS:X Virtual, a processing technology that aims to create a more immersive, enveloping soundfield from a soundbar's front drivers. We have heard this mode in action and know that it can be very effective. While this soundbar unsurprisingly forgoes integrated streaming smarts, it does have Bluetooth as well as the choice of HDMI and optical connections for hooking up to your TV. At almost half price, the HW-B650 is an attractive if your budget is tight. (opens in new tab) Samsung HW-B650 soundbar $400 $210 (save $190) (opens in new tab)

This soundbar and wireless subwoofer combo from Samsung's entry-level ranges could be just the audio boost your TV needs. With an immersive DTS mode and the convenience of Bluetooth, it is worth a punt at this low price.

(Image credit: LG) Wow. We may have praised LG's C2 OLED TV range more than any other this year, but for those who cannot quite stretch to the discounted $1050 48-inch C2 (opens in new tab), the 48-inch model in the company's entry-level range is arguably even better value right now. The 48-inch A2 OLED is just $570 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy, a 56 per cent discount on its $1300 RRP. While we haven't reviewed the 2022 A2 just yet we have had great experiences with this year's LG C2 and G2 model ranges. Because of this, we'd expect good things from this entry-level line too. After all, LG's OLED TVs are known for their consistently deep-rich blacks, excellent image quality and haul of smart apps. The A-series has the same processor as the range-above B2 (the C2 has a superior one), but you should know that it sports a 60Hz panel instead of 120Hz. This will likely only be an issue for gamers, who should also note that there's no VRR support or HDMI 2.1 ports, but the A2 should be brilliantly suited for TV and movie watching. (opens in new tab) LG A2 OLED 48-inch TV $1300 $570 (save $730) (opens in new tab)

With 4K resolution, Dolby Vision and HDR support all present, plus all the smart functionality you could want, this OLED TV is a great buy for those who cannot stretch their budget to LG's higher-ranging OLEDs. Want a bigger screen? The 55-inch A2 is on sale for $900 (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Future) Samsung Freestyle: $800 $600 at Best Buy (save $200) Black Friday deals set the perfect scene for getting yourself a new projector, thanks to Best Buy's massive discount on Samsung's Freestyle projector that brings the price down from an original $800 to just $600 (opens in new tab). This Samsung projector is bursting with imagination in terms of its design and comes with a ton of unusual features for a projector, like full smart TV and smart speaker functionality built-in, a showerproof carrying pouch, and more. All told, this is a unique, immensely versatile projector courtesy of Samsung. When we reviewed the Freestyle projector at What Hi-Fi?, we gave it four-stars and complimented its unique design, vibrant picture, and impressive auto keystone/focus. If you're looking for an exciting new projector to take home, take a look at this Samsung Freestyle Best Buy deal. (opens in new tab) Freestyle: $800 $600 at Best Buy (save $200) (opens in new tab)

This unique 1080p projector from Samsung manages to build in the full suite of smart TV and smart speaker functionality, among other features, into a cute, well-designed exterior. Nab this fun projector for cheap.

(Image credit: Roku) Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $49.99 $24.99 at Best Buy Need an easy, cheap way to stream in 4K and from all your favorite streaming services? Well, Best Buy has you covered with this Roku Streaming Stick 4K deal bringing the Roku streamer down from $50 to just $25 (opens in new tab). This Roku stick supports all your favorite streaming services, like Netflix, Hulu, Prime, and everything else, as well as lets you stream in 4K/HDR, assuming you've got a compatible TV. In short, this little stick packs in everything you'd need on your TV into a tiny device not much bigger than a flash drive. We haven't reviewed this Roku streaming stick just yet, but we've liked and reviewed other Roku products before, and the Roku OS has proved itself time and time again to offer up a solid user experience. So, if you've got a TV without any smarts, this Roku streaming stick deal is worth a look. (opens in new tab) Streaming Stick 4K: $49.99 $24.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Roku's smart stick supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, promises 30% faster streaming, and offers all the apps you could need. At half off, you'll be hard-pressed to find a more full-featured streamer for the money.

(Image credit: Toshiba) Toshiba 75M550KU: $850 $553 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Do you want a huge 4K/HDR TV packed with robust HDR support and a native 120Hz panel for more responsive gaming, and would you like to spend way, way under $1000 for the pleasure? The good news is that, surprisingly, that's possible with this 75-inch Toshiba M550 4K TV deal for $553 (opens in new tab). The M550 comes with a 75-inch 4K LED panel with full array local dimming alongside Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10+ support. Plus, you'll also get Amazon's Fire TV smarts that'll let you stream whatever content you like from nearly any service. Of course, you'll also get Alexa support thrown in, too. We haven't reviewed the M550 just yet, but Toshiba is known for its budget offerings in the TV world. Even for a budget brand, a 75-inch 4K/HDR TV with 120Hz support will usually cost you thousands, not under $600. If you don't need the best picture quality but still want a capable TV, check out this Toshiba M550 deal at Best Buy. (opens in new tab) Toshiba 75M550KU: $850 $553 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This Toshiba set is a massive 75-inches, comes packed with 4K support, has a 120Hz native panel, and offers up even HDR10+ and Dolby Vision compatibility. On top of all that, it's only $553.

(Image credit: Sony) Sony WF-1000XM4: $280 $250 at Best Buy (save $30) (opens in new tab) Need a new pair of wireless earbuds? Look no further, as the truly excellent truly wireless XM4 earbuds are on sale right now at Best Buy for just $250 (opens in new tab). While the XM5s are newer, the XM4s manage to offer up most of what makes Sony's latest flagship great but at a lower price. With the XM4 earbuds you'll get well-built buds fit for any ear that manage to offer up immense musicality and surprisingly deft handling of bass. Put simply, whatever you throw at these earbuds, they'll be able to handle it. In our review of Sony's XM4 earbuds we gave them five-stars, complimenting their clear and detailed performance, fantastic musicality, comfort, and utterly superb battery life. In short, if you want earbuds, check out these Sony buds. (opens in new tab) WF-1000XM4: $280 $250 at Best Buy (save $30) (opens in new tab)

A fantastic pair of true wireless earbuds, the WF-1000XM4 combine effective active noise-canceling with a real sense of musicality. Awesome truly wireless earbuds that you can get on sale.

(Image credit: Sony) HT-A7000: $1400 $1200 at Best Buy (save $200) (opens in new tab) One of the best ways to upgrade your TV is by way of an external sound solution, like a soundbar. And in the world of soundbars, Sony's HT-A7000 is one of the very best out there, and it's even better for $200 off at Best Buy (opens in new tab). This powerful soundbar comes with full 7.1.2 audio, Dolby Atmos support, a built-in subwoofer, and a bunch of advanced audio processing tech. In short, it's the perfect recipe for a full-fat audio solution packed into a single device. When we reviewed the HT-A7000, we gave it five-stars in our review and complemented its robust low-end, excellent Dolby Atmos support, and how feature-rich this particular sound bar is. If you're in the market for a new soundbar, you owe it to yourself to check out the A7000. (opens in new tab) HT-A7000: $1400 $1200 at Best Buy (save $200) (opens in new tab)

This Sony soundbar is one of the best that manages to succeed where even many multi-speaker systems fail. With fantastic sound quality, tons of features, and strong Dolby Atmos performance, the A7000 is hard to beat.

(Image credit: JBL) JBL Xtreme 3: $380 $300 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Need a Bluetooth speaker? Well, you almost can't ever go wrong with JBL, especially when it comes to the Xtreme 3. This powerful little speaker earned five-stars from us in our review. Whether you're heading off for the day to a hike, sitting around the fire pit with friends, or just at home hanging out, the Xtreme 3 is a fantastic Bluetooth speaker that can fit just about any lifestyle. We appreciate this speaker's rugged build, impressive detail and dynamics, and its strong sense of timing. Originally retailing for $380, now this top-notch Bluetooth speaker is down to just $300 with this Best Buy deal. (opens in new tab) JBL Xtreme 3: $380 $300 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Xtreme 2's big brother is a five-star portable speaker that we loved when we reviewed it, impressed by its rugged build, excellent detail, and its strong sense of timing. If you want an excellent speaker, the Xtreme 3 is definitely an option.

(Image credit: Apple) iPad Pro: $800 $700 at Best Buy (save $100) (opens in new tab) If you're in the market for a premium tablet, Apple's iPad Pro is always worth considering. What's more is that the new iPad Pro (2022) is now on sale at Best Buy (opens in new tab), cutting the price of this pro-grade tablet to just $700. iPad Pro is known for its exceptionally powerful hardware capable of handling anything you can download off the App Store alongside its trademark Apple style and design, and iPad Pro (2022) isn't much different. We haven't reviewed the latest iPad Pro just yet, but we loved the iPad Pro (2021), giving it five-stars in our review, and since on paper the new iPad Pro looks to be offering up a similar experience on top of some upgrades, it's definitely worth a look if you need some serious power in your tablet. (opens in new tab) iPad Pro: $800 $700 at Best Buy (save $100) (opens in new tab)

This powerful tablet can handle just about anything you can throw at it, from games to web browsing to even pro-grade programs like Photoshop. If you want one of the best tablet experiences out there, check out this iPad Pro sale.