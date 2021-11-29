John Lewis sale 2021: your last chance to get the best tech deals after Black Friday

Black Friday might be over for another year, but you can still pick up plenty of bargains in the John Lewis sale and we've rounded-up the best deals on TVs, Bluetooth speakers, soundbars and more.

John Lewis's highly regarded customer service and extended warranties have long made it a popular destination for those purchasing a TV or other piece of electronics, and the retailer also happens to be one of the cheapest out there?

Below, we've put together a group of our favourite products currently going at temptingly discounted prices and our list includes TVs, headphones, smart speakers and more. And with the Cyber Monday set to end at midnight tonight, it's probably a good time to buy before prices go back to their pre-Black Friday prices.

£99 Apple HomePod Mini £99 £69 at John Lewis (save £30)

Sadly this deal only applies to the Space Grey finish, not the more colourful options Apple launched recently. Still, it makes an excellent smart speaker even more tempting...

Sony XR-65X90J 65-inch TV £1799 Sony XR-65X90J 65-inch TV £1799 £1149 at John Lewis (save £650)

This classy LCD/LED TV was already great value at its original price, so it's a real steal with this deal. The price on page is £1299, but My John Lewis members can get a further £150 off. Non-members can simply sign-up for free.

Sony XR-55A80J 2021 OLED TV £1899 Sony XR-55A80J 2021 OLED TV £1899 £1299 at John Lewis

Sony's awesome A80J OLED TV launched at £1899, was down to £1699 when we reviewed it (and gave it 5 stars) and can now be bought for even less than that. An absolutely brilliant TV that majors on authenticity.

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) £449 Sonos Beam (Gen 2) £449 £399 at John Lewis (save £50) The latest offering from Sonos delivers five-star audio and an exceptional virtual Dolby Atmos performance. Not that many soundbars at this price point come with networking capabilities, but this being a Sonos product, WIFI is on board as is HDMI eARC and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Sony WH-1000XM4: £330 Sony WH-1000XM4: £330 £249 at John Lewis (save £81)

Our favourite wireless noise-cancelling headphones, period. Sony’s premium XM4 deliver a sonic masterclass and nothing really lets that down – battery life, build, comfort and usability are all great for the money. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner

AirPods Pro with noise cancelling £249 AirPods Pro with noise cancelling £249 £185 at John Lewis (save £64)

We called the AirPods Pro "exceptionally comfortable" and praised their "strong noise-cancelling and balanced, easy-going sound". And they are available for a new low price on Cyber Monday.

Chromecast with Google TV £60 Chromecast with Google TV £60 £44 at John Lewis Currys

Pick up the best low-cost media streamer on the market and enjoy 4K HDR access to just about every app you can imagine. The brilliant Google TV interface comes up with excellent suggestions for your next favourite series too.

LG SP8YA LG SP8YA Dolby Atmos soundbar £699 £599 at John Lewis (save £100)

This Dolby Atmos soundbar with a wireless sub has many of the features of LG's higher-end models, including eARC, plus another HDMI 2.1 input with 4K Dolby Vision and HDR10 pass-through. Streaming is well catered for thanks to Bluetooth, Chromecast and Apple Airplay 2. Sonically the LG delivers a broad, vibrant soundstage that's the perfect match for a big-screen TV.

Sony WF-1000XM3 £230 Sony WF-1000XM3 £230 £99 at John Lewis (save £131)

A previous What Hi-Fi? Award winner, the WF-1000XM3 combine effective active noise-cancelling with a real sense of musicality. A great pair of true wireless earbuds, now well and truly discounted.

Optoma UHD42 4K projector £1299 Optoma UHD42 4K projector £1299 £1099 at John Lewis

This is a very decent budget 4K projector with some good HDR pop and some of the best black depth you'll find in this price bracket and beyond. It features a powered USB socket and high frame rate HDMI certification for gamers to enjoy.

Sony WH-CH710N £130 Sony WH-CH710N £130 £69 at John Lewis (save £61)

Can't afford the premium Sony WH-1000XM4? We haven't tested the WH-CH710N, but they promise an upgrade over their predecessors, which we liked for their detailed, musical performance and great battery life.

Bose Speaker 500 £400 Bose Speaker 500 £400 £329 at John Lewis (save £71)

While its smaller brother, the Home 300, didn't truly wow us for sound, we've never actually been 12 rounds with this model. It boasts the same Bluetooth and wifi connectivity, AirPlay 2, app support and built-in voice assistants, but you'll also get a colour LCD display screen. It's also been recently reduced at John Lewis...

