I've built a five-star vinyl system for less than £800 using Cyber Monday deals

Looking for great deals this Cyber Monday, but stuck on the best way to combine all the best hi-fi deals currently live into a fully-fledged system that will work together and sound great too? And all for a really budget-saving price?

Well, I've been reviewing hi-fi products for over a decade now, and I'm here to help. Putting together the right system with all the right components that work – and sound – best together is one of our specialities at What Hi-Fi?. Vinyl is undoubtedly popular and here, I've picked three budget hi-fi separates (turntable, amplifier, speakers) currently discounted for Cyber Monday and put them together in a modern vinyl-and-Bluetooth system that not only sounds great but will also get you the biggest savings.

This turntable system I've put together below all comes to well under £1000 – in fact, it's under £800! That's a terrific total sum in today's climate, and I've also added a handful of alternatives and additional budget options to expand this system should you wish – you know, just for fun.

So if you're looking to build (or re-build) a modern turntable system from scratch, here's the best product combination made from the best Cyber Monday deals today.

The system

Turntable: Sony PS-LX310BT was £249 now £228 at Amazon (save £21)

Integrated amplifier: Cambridge Audio AXA35 was £349 now £299 at Richer Sounds (save £50)

Stereo speakers: Bowers & Wilkins 607 S2 Anniversary Edition was £449 now £249 at Richer Sounds (save £170)

Total price: was £1047 now £776

Saving: £271

Sony PS-LX310BT was £249 now £228 at Amazon (save £21)

Here, Sony has generously given us a ‘plug and play’, fully automatic record player that includes a built-in switchable phono stage, Bluetooth streaming and even priced it at the more budget end of the market. Set up is easy, while the PS-LX310BT's entertaining, musical sound with a healthy dose of drive and attack will delight. This is easily the best Bluetooth turntable we've tested too, with even newer models not matching the Sony deck's stability and connection to wireless headphones. With its user-friendly option and innate sense of fun, this affordable Sony turntable is a joy to use when spinning your record collection. Five stars

Cambridge Audio AXA35 was £349 now £299 at Richer Sounds (save £50)

Truly budget amplifiers (that are also truly great performers) are hard to find. But Cambridge Audio has dropped the price of its entry-level, five-star analogue AXA35 amp and you'll be surprised by just how confident and powerful this integrated can sound. It's punchy, precise and lively – we think this bold, engaging presentation is a crowd-pleaser. It also has a moving magnet phono stage built-in, and we'd recommend switching the Sony turntable's phono stage off and using the Cambridge's phono preamp instead – it will sound better. Deal also available at Amazon, Cambridge Audio

Bowers & Wilkins 607 S2 Anniversary Edition was £449 now £249 at Richer Sounds (save £200)

One of our favourite mid-priced standmounters have been knocking around below £500 for some time, but you can now make a big £200 saving on the 607 S2 AE's original price. These compact and former Award-winners will work a treat for smaller spaces and deliver a punchy, detailed and dynamically expressive sound. Their enthusiastic nature will gel brilliantly with both the Cambridge amp's and Sony deck's sense of fun, rhythmic talents and ample detail levels, underpinning it all with an agile bass performance that will get your foot tapping and your head bopping. And they look rather smart too. Five stars Deal also available at Peter Tyson

Altogether, this system will cost you just under £800 with today's deal prices – that's an incredible total cost for a system made of three five-star products, not to mention a huge saving of over £250. That leaves you with plenty left over for those little extras like cables and even a new record or two (or three!).

Want a more compact system?

If you have limited space in your home and the full-width Cambridge Audio amp is just too big to fit onto your hi-fi rack or shelf, why not go for the very compact, upright-positioned NAD D 3020 V2? It's a bit pricier, but it has ample connections including a phono stage and Bluetooth. It's an enthusiastic performer and brilliant with timing and dynamics.

NAD D 3020 V2 was £399 now £329 at Sevenoaks (save £70)

What if you want to add streaming powers?

The new 2023 Award-winning WiiM Pro Plus is the perfect, compact, ultra-budget addition to any system and will bring AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, Chromecast and wi-fi connectivity so you can play from your favourite music service app (Tidal, Qobuz, Spotify etc) with ease. It sounds great for the price, the friendly app makes it easy to use and it's now available with a tempting £50 saving. We'd snap it up quick.

WiiM Pro Plus was £219 now £173 at Amazon (save £46)

Want a bigger sound?

You can upgrade to the bigger B&W 606 S2 Anniversary Edition speakers that deliver a more spacious sound and more impactful bass, with even more powerful dynamics on offer – the AXA35 is more than capable of driving these speakers too. This step-up model is pricier than the 607 S2 above, but it's currently enjoying a reduction in price too.

Bowers & Wilkins 606 S2 Anniversary Edition was £699 now £329 at Richer Sounds (save £370 with VIP)

