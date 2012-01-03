January deals in electronics include a Logitech Pure-Fi Express Plus iPod dock for £52.99, Sony BDV-E380 3D Blu-ray home cinema system at £278.65 and Manta 3D 42in LCD TV for £349.99.

You can also get a Roberts Stream 83i DAB/FM/internet radio for £118.25, an LG BD650 2D Blu-ray player at £49.99 and an Odys Loox 7in Android tablet for £79.99.

As for TVs, you can pick up a Toshiba 32BV501B Freeview LCD TV for £219.99, a Panasonic Viera TX-P42ST30B at £449.99 and LG M2450D 24in Full HD LCD TV monitor at £169.99.

There are plenty more New Year bargains to be had on the Amazon website.

