Hi-fi retailer, Audio Affair is having a Cyber Monday sale that sees more than 6000 products available at 5% discount.

The deals – which can be ordered online or over the phone – are available on every product the retailer stocks, except Sonos kit, projectors and screens.

That means discounts on a wide range of our Award winners, plus many more.

You can check out all the details on Audio Affair's website here.

Follow Whathifi.com on Twitter

Join Whathifi.com on Facebook