Save £300 on Q Acoustics Concept 40 floorstanders for Black Friday

If it's a cut-price pair of five-star floorstanders you want, waiting for the deal-fest known as Black Friday to kick in has just been rendered pretty pointless. That's because HiFix has just dropped the price of the excellent Q Acoustics Concept 40 speakers by a stonking £300.

We thoroughly enjoyed the Concept 40s, commenting, "the level of insight is very impressive. Not only are we treated to bags of detail, it’s also an extraordinarily clear sound".

Q Acoustics Concept 40 floormount speakers £999 £699 at HiFix

With the choice of either a black or white gloss finish to show off those aluminium face plates, the Q Acoustics definitely look the part - and they sound it too. Currently, available with a massive £300 off. View Deal

Our conclusion – and remember, we tested them at £1000 – was, "If you want a talented set of speakers with an easy-going, welcoming sound, these must be considered."

We found the Concept 40 unfussy in terms of placement and partnering. We also found the design "minimalist and futuristic", and the build quality "top-notch."

The discount is available on both the black and white gloss versions of the Concept 40s, both of which are £699 if you head to HiFix.

More Black Friday speaker deals as and when we see them, of course. It's just that this one could be tough to beat...

