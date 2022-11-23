You can buy $10 wireless earbuds on Black Friday, but I've got a better alternative

How about a pair of earbuds for less than $10? Sounds like a dream doesn't it? Well, the unfortunate reality here is that while this deal seems out of this world, these JLab earbuds priced under $10 (opens in new tab) might well be more of a risk than anything else, especially considering we've not got our hands on them yet.

On paper, these JLab buds offer up over 32 hours of battery life, a charging case, and an integrated USB cable for easy charging on top of touch controls and a built-in microphone for hands-free calling. However, you can get all that and more if you're willing to spend a little more on some cheap buds.

This Black Friday season, make sure you aren't forgetting to do your research or getting too drunk on deals, because not every low price is worth the cash. However, you can still find tons of cheap, high-quality buds this Black Friday, like a pair of five-star EarFun Air buds for just $40. (opens in new tab)

Cheap earbuds Black Friday deals

(opens in new tab) JLab Go Air Pop: was $24.88 now $9.88 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

These JLab buds are about as cheap as any wireless earbud you can possibly find. With over 32 hours of battery life, touch controls, and a built-in USB for easy charging, these buds can get the job done if all you want is to save cash.

(opens in new tab) EarFun Air: was $65.99 now $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

These five-star buds come packed with a punchy, expansive sound; a robust feature set; and a classy build and finish on top of it all. For just $65 at retail, these buds are a great value, and now at just $40, they're an excellent buy.

Earbuds at the lowest possible prices might feel like good deals, but you'll usually be saddled with muddy bass, grating treble, and obscured detail. Though, that's not what you'll get with a pair of cheap EarFun Air wireless earbuds. When we reviewed these buds, we gave them five-stars in our review, loving their build and audio quality for the price.

With a vibrant, dynamic sound, an excellent set of features, and an elegant build and classy finish, the EarFun Airs don't feel or sound like cheap buds, but you won't be paying an arm and a leg for the pleasure. While you can spend more for a better sound, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better value for the money.

What's more, is that you'll also get IPX7 waterproofing as well as an impressive 35 hours of battery life on a single charge. The EarFun Airs also come with touch controls and in-ear detection for ease of use. Plus, four different ear tips are also included in the box to help you find the perfect fit.

All told, you're better off not wasting your cash on a pair of dollar-store earbuds, but if what you're after is a great deal on some good-sounding buds, this EarFun Air $40 Amazon Black Friday deal is worth a look while supplies last. And remember, don't get seduced by low prices this holiday season, and make sure to do your research!

MORE:

Here's our list of the best wireless earbuds

As well as the best wireless earbud deals

And a list of all the best headphones