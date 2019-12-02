Today only! Save 54% on 50in Philips 4K TV in Cyber Monday deals

For today only, Philips' 2019 50-inch 'The One' 4K TV (model number: 7304) is less than half-price in the Amazon Cyber Monday deals. It's been discounted by a whopping 54 per cent, saving shoppers £541 off the RRP price. Fair play, Amazon, fair play.

'The One' is a 4K HDR TV that, unusually for a TV of this price, supports both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR formats. It's based on the Android TV platform, meaning it also has built-in access Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies, BBC iPlayer and more. And it boasts Philips' killer TV feature: Ambilight.

Philips 50PUS7304 4K Smart TV £1000 £459 at Amazon

You save £541 (54%) if you take Amazon up on this sensational deal today. It's a 50-inch, 2019 Philips TV for £459. You've got three-sided Ambilight, 4K resolution, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. We've seen it discounted a little – but never quite like this. Cyber Monday doesn't last long...View Deal

This 2019 model is the Philips 55PUS7304/12 and it boasts some of Philips' tastiest tech, including three-sided Ambilight (which glows light behind your TV to create a more immersive picture) Dolby Atmos audio support, and voice functionality via a third-party Alexa product.

We were impressed by the 7304 when we saw it at its launch event, and although we haven't had it in for a thorough review, at just £459 today we wouldn't put anyone off buying it.

