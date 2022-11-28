Cyber Monday Apple deals: save up to $100 on Apple headphones & iPads

Cyber Monday is here, and so are all the deals. Apple products are routinely some of the most popular tech out there, but Apple tech usually costs a pretty penny. Not today, though, as thanks to Cyber Monday you can save up to $100 on some of the hottest Apple devices out there.

Get yourself a five-star iPad Pro (2022) for $70 off (opens in new tab), $50 off the five-star AirPods Pro 2 (opens in new tab), or $100 off the five-star AirPods Max (opens in new tab) with these Cyber Monday deals. Regardless of whether you need a new pair of cans or a fresh tablet, these deals have got you covered with some deep discounts.

Cyber Monday Apple deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Best Buy

US buyers get a better discount than those in the UK, at 20 per cent. The same deal applies at Best Buy and Walmart, too, giving plenty of choice on where to get your new 'Pods. Five stars

Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $449 at Amazon

Yes, even with this fantastic deal Apple's wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones are still quite expensive. But they are wonderful to use, boast spatial audio support and are one of the very best-sounding wireless headphones we've heard. Worth it. Five stars

11-inch iPad Pro: was $899 now $829 at Amazon

This powerful tablet can handle just about anything you can throw at it, from games to web browsing to even pro-grade programs like Photoshop. If you want one of the best tablet experiences out there, check out this iPad Pro sale.

The AirPods Pro 2 is Apple's latest pro-variant earbud, and these headphones definitely don't disappoint. We gave them five-stars in our review, complementing their clear and detailed sound, excellent noise-cancelling, and smooth, intuitive user experience. At $50 off, this is a strong deal.

Apple's AirPods Max is the company's most luxurious, premium line of headphones, and we also gave these five-stars in our review. These cans offer up superb audio quality and noise-cancelling; fantastic spatial audio support; and a wonderful build. At a massive $100 off, the biggest drawback of these cans (price) is nowhere near as big of a drawback as it once was!

The iPad Pro (2022) is Apple's latest pro-variant iPad, following up last year's iPad Pro (2021). We haven't reviewed the new iPad Pro just yet, but we loved last year's model, giving it five-stars in our review. This iPad Pro looks to be bringing all the same stuff we loved to the table on top of a couple smart upgrades, so at $70 off, if you're looking for a tablet, this iPad is worth a look.

Whether you need a new pair of earbuds, some new headphones, or an all-new tablet, these Cyber Monday Apple deals have got you covered. With savings up to $100, make sure you check out these deals while they're still live.

