Black Friday true wireless headphones: B&O BeoPlay E8 drop to nearly half price

On Black Friday, the key is to look for quality – especially when searching a decent set of headphones. A quick glance at all our Bang & Olufsen reviews is concrete proof that B&O is a name synonymous with consistent high-quality in audio products.

The BeoPlay E8 true wireless headphones feature Near Field Magnetic Induction (NFMI) technology for high quality audio streaming, a transparency mode to stay tuned in to your surroundings and Bluetooth 4.2 with digital signal processing.

Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay E8 true wireless headphones (black) £275 £140 at Amazon

A very chic set of truly wireless buds from B&O. While they have been superseded by the 2.0 version (which offers Qi wireless charging support and a slightly longer battery life) you still get two additional four-hour charges from the stylish leather case here. View Deal

While we've not had theBang & Olufsen BeoPlay E8 true wireless in-ear headphones in for a thorough appraisal, the touch controls for handling calls, switching tracks, or activating features and voice commands should be solid and dependable.

And did we mention they're a massive 49 per cent off thanks to Amazon's Black Friday deals?

A stunning gift for you, or the minimalist audiophile in your life.

