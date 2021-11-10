Black Friday Roku stick deals come early with streamers down to half price

The Black Friday Roku Stick deals have arrived and they are very good indeed. There are discounts on three Roku streaming sticks (Express, Express 4K and Streaming Stick+ ) and on the Roku Streambar too. Plus, there's also a free month of Britbox thrown in. Can't say fairer than that.

The best Black Friday Roku deals are those on the sticks, though. The HD-only Roku Express is down to a pocket change £13.99 from £29.99, the Roku Express 4K comes in at £24.99 instead of £39.99 and, if you want voice control too, then you'll be pleased to note that the Roku Streaming Stick+ is now £34.99 instead of £49.99.

Black Friday Roku stick deals

Roku Express HD media streamer £29.99 Roku Express HD media streamer £29.99 £13.99 at Amazon

Smarten up your TV with all the apps you could need. This pocket-change price is an absolute steal for one of the best and most usable smart systems around.

Roku Express 4K HDR streaming stick £39 Roku Express 4K HDR streaming stick £39 £24.99 at Amazon

Add 4K HDR content to the Roku app experience for only a little more. If you've got a 4K HDR TV, then the extra spend is highly recommended. Another excellent deal.

Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDR & voice control £59.99 Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDR & voice control £59.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Adding voice control the Roku app experience makes searching for those 4K HDR films and TV shows easier than ever. Only a fiver extra.

Read the full Roku Streaming Stick+ review

The final Roku Black Friday deal is on the Roku Streambar. It's billed as a "two-in-one entertainment upgrade that adds 4K HDR streaming and cinematic sound to any TV". Essentially, it's a streaming stick and soundbar combined, and at 35cm long and 6cm high it's small enough to fit under most TVs.

Under the sleek hood, there's a 1.9in full-range quad driver setup, with two speakers angled forward and two angled outward for a more immersive sound experience.

You simply plug it into your TV's HDMI socket. It comes with a voice remote too, and Bluetooth – so you can also stream music from your phone.

Black Friday Roku Streambar deal

Roku Streambar streaming soundbar £129.99 Roku Streambar streaming soundbar £129.99 £99.99 at Amazon

Staying true to form, Roku's audio option is a one-box solution that's designed to be plugged into your TV's HDMI port with minimal fuss. We gave it four stars at £130. Now down to just £100, it's a seriously tempting way to level up your TV's sound.

Sadly, there's are no Black Friday deals on the latest Roku streamer, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K. It's the only member of the Roku family to support Dolby Vision HDR streaming. If you have a Dolby Vision TV, then you'd be best to bite the bullet and go the full £50 price. We're not likely to see a discount on it this year.

Beyond Roku sticks, you could always go for a whole new TV with Roku already built in. There are Roku TVs from both Hisense and TCL available in the UK at some very reasonable prices. Which Roku TV should you buy? That's for you to decide – with a little help from What Hi-Fi? of course.

