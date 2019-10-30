Black Friday 2019: the best early Black Friday UK deals

When is Black Friday? Black Friday is coming faster than you might think, with the official Black Friday deals set to land in less than a month.

Black Friday UK is now a huge shopping event to rival the original Black Friday sale on the other side of the pond, which means if you're thinking of making a tech purchase - or any purchase - in the run-up to Christmas, it really is worth considering if it's now worth holding out to see the best Black Friday deals.

Whether you want to shop at Amazon, Argos, Currys, John Lewis, Richer Sounds or Sevenoaks, expect discounts on everything including TVs, headphones, speakers, tablets, streamers and more.

In other words, it's a great time to shop. And with retailers trying to outdo each other with their ever-more-severe price cuts, there are some stone-cold bargains to be had.

But if you need to make that purchase right now, we have good news for you: there are already plenty of great bargains around. In the run-up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday we will be keeping our eyes peeled for early Black Friday deals, and you can be assured we will let you know about the best ones we see. See below for our pick of the best tech deals available right now.

So, when is Black Friday 2019? What is Black Friday anyway? And are the Black Friday discounts really any good? Read on for our A-Z of the Black Friday sales 2019...

The best early Black Friday deals

When is Black Friday 2019?

Black Friday always takes place on the Friday after Thanksgiving, which means this year it will fall on Friday 29th November. Most retailers will want to make the most of what will typically be the busiest 24 hours of the event, meaning we can expect deals going live at midnight and running until the end of the day.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday began in the US but in recent years has very much become a worldwide shopping phenomena. It's regarded (and backed up by stats) as the busiest shopping day of the year – both online and in-store – and officially kicks off the holiday season.

Why is it called Black Friday? The date was traditionally the start of the Christmas shopping season, when retailers hoped to move out of the "red" (loss) and in to the "black" (profit), hence Black Friday.

The term 'Cyber Monday', meanwhile, was coined by Scott Silverman and the National Retail Federation's Ellen Davis in a bid to encourage people to take their shopping online during the Black Friday event. That was back in 2005, when people needed such encouragement! It's always the Monday after Black Friday (this year, Monday 2nd December).

Consumer electronics is unsurprisingly one of the most popular product categories, alongside groceries and clothing. Last year, the Amazon Echo Dot, Bose noise-cancelling headphones and Apple AirPods were among the best-selling tech products in the UK.

The Black Friday shopping event shows no sign of slowing down either, with online and high-street retailers promising another year of big discounts on a wide range of products.

How long will Black Friday last?

Well, Black Friday is 24 hours. And Cyber Monday is 24 hours. But like Amazon Prime day and the January sales, these events always have preliminary and aftermath offers. For one, deals will run during the weekend sandwiched in the middle of the two days. And in the days and weeks building up to them, there will be plenty of 'pre-Black Friday' savings serenading the sites. Expect the Black Friday Amazon 2019 sale to last at least a week, with plenty of tempting discounts ahead of the date itself.

The early Black Friday 2018 deals included Amazon discounts on several Sonos speakers – including £90 off the Play:5 speaker, and £50 off both the Playbase soundbase and Playbar soundbar – so we'll be keeping an eye out for special offers well ahead of the date itself. And while Cyber Monday should be the end, it's likely only the beginning of the end, with plenty of deals spilling into the days following Cyber Monday.

Are the Black Friday deals any good?

After the initial few years of excitement around Black Friday in the UK, we naturally moved to the apathy stage, as people began to question whether the offers were genuinely good deals. And it remains up for debate.

For example, it's not unusual to see discounted products rise in price in the summer months ahead of a "price cut" come Black Friday; naturally this means you're essentially just getting the original discounted price from earlier in the year. That said, there are always genuine deals to be had – it's just finding them amongst the onslaught of offers.

Luckily that's where our service will come in; we'll handpick the best TV, audio and AV deals across retailers to find the ones that are really worth your hard-earned cash.

We'd suggest having a rough idea of what you want in mind – whether that be noise-cancelling headphones under £100, a discounted 55in 4K OLED TV or a portable, outdoor-friendly Bluetooth speaker etc – but restricting yourself only to specific models will reduce your chance of being lucky in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Pick the features you fancy, then see what ticks your boxes and has the best Black Friday discount.

What Black Friday deals can you expect?

With Prime Day (and actually Black Friday 2018) still fresh in our minds, we can of course imagine the deals that will run across the weekend, not to mention the early Black Friday deals that begin in the days (weeks, even) building up to the actual date. And if previous years are anything to go by we can expect quality as well as quantity!

Last year we saw half-price Sony, Beats and AKG headphones, £250 off an Award-winning Denon amp, a 50in Philips 4K TV for £399 and 30% off Amazon Echo and Fire devices. Similar deals appeared during this year's Amazon Prime Day too, so it's likely we'll see more of the same hefty discounts on similar popular products.

The Sonos One will be two years old come Black Friday, so could we finally see it slip under its best-ever price of £164? We'd eat an HDMI cable if Apple's AirPods weren't reduced, and OLED TV deals are bound to be plentiful. We could even see the ridiculous £799 price of a 55in Philips OLED TV re-surface.

Games consoles are always a big draw, too, and with the PS5 and Xbox Scarlett around the corner, expect to see plenty of Black Friday PS4 and Xbox deals.

As for the retailers, expect the shopping giants such as Amazon, Argos, Currys and John Lewis to go big on the sales, with specialists such as Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks and Superfi offering special deals on hi-fi and home cinema products.

Why wait until the big day to start saving money? The cut-throat consumer electronics market means there are always deals to be had.

While the biggest brands, such as Apple and Sonos, try to keep their products at a premium all through the year, you'll find 4K and OLED TVs from LG, Samsung and Sony, Bluetooth speakers, wireless headphones and plenty more besides at knockdown prices throughout the year.

We've done the hard work, so you don't have to, and rounded-up some of our favourite deals right now.

Black Friday TV deals

A handful of Philips 4K LCD and OLED TVs – both big and small – have featured in the last few online shopping events, so we'd safely bet they will pop up for Black Friday 2019.

LG OLEDs are also regularly in the spotlight – we could see lowest-ever prices on the last of 2018 OLED stock, and the 2019 models will have been around long enough to be subject to some serious discounts too.

Now that the likes of Hisense and TCL are competing in the UK with big-screen 4K TVs at dirt-cheap prices (we're talking 55in TVs for under £300), it's likely that rivalry will re-emerge. We expect anyone looking for such a telly will be rubbing their hands together come the end of November.

Can't wait? These are the best 4K TV deals available right now:

TCL 50DP628 50in 4K HDR TV £429 £329 at Amazon It's all systems go for TCL with its 4K big screen tempters. You can voice control them if you have an Echo product and enjoy Freeview as well as Netflix and YouTube in 4K. It's HDR10-enabled, wi-fi-compatible and has a USB for external media playback.View Deal

LG OLED55C9PLA 55in OLED TV for £2499 £1499 at John Lewis Brand new for this year, LG's C9 OLED improves on last year's C8 in almost every way, making it comfortably the better buy if you can stretch to it. Doing so is now a lot easier than it was, too, as the price has just dropped by another £200, taking the overall discount to a healthy grand.View Deal

Black Friday headphone deals

Perhaps the most prolific tech category in Black Friday deals, headphones will feature in their thousands. There'll be everything from budget in-ears and on-ears to premium noise-cancellers and wireless buds, and we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for top models such as the Sony WH-1000XM3, Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 and the true wireless Sony WF-1000XM3.

If the stars align we could see the latest Apple AirPods down to as low as £140 with a wireless charging case – which would be £60 off! A lower price on the latest AirPods with the regular (non-wireless) charging case is likely, too.

Can't wait? These are the best headphones deals available right now:

Apple AirPods £159 £141 at Amazon Technically and sonically better than before, the second generation AirPods offer unbeatable Bluetooth usability and decent sound quality. View Deal

Sony WH-CH700N wireless headphones £150 £95 Want Sony sound quality plus wireless convenience and the added bonus of noise-cancelling technology? Look no further. These affordable headphones are a fine choice, thanks to a 35-hour battery life and super-fast charging.View Deal

ENACFIRE true wireless earbuds £125.99 £39.99 Save a ridiculous 76%, that's £96, on these true wireless bluetooth earphones. They come with a mic, portable charging case and the promise of 18 hours of battery life.View Deal

Bose SoundLink Around-Ear wireless headphones £200 £169 Bose has long been a player in the wireless headphone game, and these are one of their most affordable over-ear pairs. With NFC one-touch connectivity, a 15-hour battery life and a 4.5/5 Amazon user review rating, these cans are bargains waiting to be bagged.View Deal

Black Friday hi-fi deals

You'll see the odd great hi-fi deal on the likes of Amazon, but specialist retailers such as Richer Sounds and Sevenoaks getting in on the Black Friday action will probably be where it's at for the best hi-fi deals. We'd expect £20 off here, £50 off there and perhaps even hundreds off some pricier bits of kit.

Many recognisable brands will no doubt feature, and expect to see Award winners and five-star products across the speaker, stereo amp, soundbar and DAC board too.

Can't wait? These are the best hi-fi deals available right now:

Pure Evoke F3 Bluetooth radio £150 £115 at John Lewis With Internet, DAB/DAB+ and FM radio as well as Spotify Connect and Bluetooth, this mini unit is one of the best-connected bedside radios you could ask for. Our four-star review praised its smooth and full-bodied sound. View Deal

Sony NW-A45 £180 £156 at Amazon With a 3.1in touch screen for an intuitive operation, a 16GB internal memory that's expandable via micro SD slot, a 45-hour battery life, Bluetooth and 24-bit/192kHz PCM and DSD support, this is one well-specc'd portable hi-res music player.View Deal

Yamaha CRX-N470D system £299 £229 at Sevenoaks This mini hi-fi system is a nice mix of traditional and newer methods of playback. You can play your CDs and tune into the radio, and also stream songs over Bluetooth, AirPlay, wi-fi and partner it with other Yamaha multi-room products. With the right pair of stereo speakers, it’s a tidy little performer with ample detail and good timing.View Deal

Denon DM41 micro system £279 £225 at Peter Tyson This darling of the micro system world continues to impress us with its detailed, musical and rhythmic prowess, and the addition of Bluetooth along with its CD player and radio will appeal to many. Just add speakers.View Deal

Marantz CD6006 UK Edition £449 £315 at Richer Sounds This 2018 Award-winning CD player has a crisp, exciting, insightful sound that's more informative than the standard version. Add in a solid build, smart finish and extensive connections, and this is a quality, well-featured player on a great deal.View Deal

Black Friday home cinema deals

And what about home cinema? With soundbars and soundbases hitting saturation point, we're sure to see plenty of tempting discounts. And for those of us still wanting the ultimate audio and video performance, we will be on the hunt for savings on speaker systems, projectors and Blu-ray players. Read on for the best AV deals around right now.

Q Acoustics M2 soundbase £299 £169 at Amazon Q Acoustics can now add ‘soundbase’ to its list of successes. We said the M2 was fantastic value for money at its original price, so the fact it's now almost half price is unbelievable value.View Deal

Sony UBP-X800 4K Blu-ray player £399 £238 at Amazon This Sony 4K Blu-ray player supports stunning Atmos and DTS:X sound, plus HDR images with BT.2020 colour. High resolution music is also supported, plus you can stream wireless music to your Bluetooth headphones for private listening. Winner.View Deal

Epson EH-TW650 HD projector £600 £470 on Amazon A crisp, clear picture with very natural colour reproduction; you simply won’t find this kind of home cinema brilliance at this kind of price elsewhere. This Full HD projector is great for games and films, and is bright enough to use in well lit rooms.View Deal

Dali Zensor 1 5.1 speaker package £999 £699 at Exceptional AV Years on from launch and this award-winning speaker bundle is still an excellent shout. Their sound is articulate and detailed, with dialogue a particular big hitter and music still punchy and complex; a solid build too. Great audio just doesn't get old.View Deal

Black Friday Sonos deals

Black Friday is not only a great time of the year to find a Sonos deal but one of the only times! The multi-room mogul has a bigger catalogue of speakers, soundbars and other audio products than ever, and we can predict deals across individual and bundle products. They'll likely be small savings – 10 per cent off here, 20 per cent off there – but any discount on Sonos kit is welcome.



Black Friday Apple deals

Almost as rare as Sonos deals: Apple deals. For Black Friday 2018 we had discounted iPhones, AirPods, iPads, MacBooks Apple Watch, and the HomePod, as well as free gift cards with some purchases. Naturally we're expecting more of that this year.

Can't wait? These are the best Apple deals available right now:

Black Friday PS4 and Xbox deals

With the new PS5 and Project Scarlett Xbox due out next year, it's likely to be a great time to make a saving on the existing PS4 and Xbox One. There are always discounts and special Black Friday bundles but this year looks likely to be extra competitive for discounts on games consoles.

Can't wait? Check out our round-up of the best Xbox deals and the best PS4 deals that are live right now.

Where to get the best Black Friday deals?

4K TVs, smart and Bluetooth speakers and wireless headphones will almost guaranteed be on offer at pretty much every electronics retailer, and those looking to buy into, or build upon, an Alexa ecosystem will surely be able to save money on Fire streamer or tablet or Echo speaker.

The dominant names on the high street, such as Argos, Currys and John Lewis, will always go big on games console bundles ahead of Christmas, and as OLED continues to be such a buzzword (and beginning to drop under £1000 in the key shopping sales) some cheap OLED TV deals are as sure as night follows day.

We're confident the specialist AV retailers such as Richer Sounds and Sevenoaks will deliver some hi-fi and home cinema bargains – last year's What Hi-Fi? Award-winners are a good place to start when it comes to finding a price reduction. The likes of Amazon, Argos, eBay, Currys and AO.com will be competing in the bun fight to offer the lowest prices on audio and video too – which is only good news for the consumer.