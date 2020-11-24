Apple confirms official Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Black Friday has turned into Black Friday Week with many retailers putting their Black Friday deals live nice and early, and now Apple has joined in - announcing the Apple Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

There will be a four-day Apple shopping event, which starts on Black Friday itself and runs until the end of play on Cyber Monday. As is customary, Apple is offering savings in the form of Apple Gift Cards, with up to £120 on offer.

Apple Black Friday deals

Apple Black Friday: up to £120 Apple Store Gift Card

You can bag an Apple Store Gift Card worth up to £120 with your next purchase, with the deal on offer across iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, AirPods, HomePod, Mac, Beats headphones and Apple Watch.

Apple hasn't confirmed the value of the gift card you'll receive in the UK, but looking at the US deals, expect around £50 when you buy an iPhone, £25 with an Apple Watch, £25 with AirPods, up to £100 with iPad, £120 with Mac, £100 on Apple TV and HomePod and £50 on Beats headphones.

Apple is promising a fast, free, no-contact delivery and you can pay in instalments if you choose to use Apple Card.

Can't wait? Take a look at our pick of the best Apple Black Friday deals that are already live - and offer a money-off saving rather than a Gift Card...

Early Black Friday Apple deals live now

Apple AiPods Pro £249 £199 at Laptops Direct

Knock a massive chunk – £50 – off the cost of Apple's noise-cancelling wireless buds with this deal. The AirPods Pro are a joy to use (especially with iOS devices) and sound great to boot.

Apple iPad 10.2in 2019 32GB Silver £349 £299 at John Lewis

If you're looking for a cheap iPad, the 2019 model is a great place to start. The display misses out on HDR support but the natural-looking picture is impressive and the sound is loud and dynamic. A user-friendly device at a user-friendly price.

Apple HomePod smart speaker £349 £279 at Richer Sounds

Discounts on Apple products are hard to come by, so this £70 saving on the five-star HomePod smart speaker (in Space Grey) caught our eye. If you own an Apple smartphone and subscribe to Apple Music, then you'll find plenty to like.