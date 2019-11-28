Amazon Black Friday: save £30 on Award-winning Klipsch R6i II headphones

The Award-winning Klipsch R6i II in-ear headphones are currently available from Amazon for an incredible £58.04 – that's more than a third off their £90 release price.

The R6i IIs were our Product of the Year in 2018 and, though they ceded their crown to the company's T5M Wired in-ears in 2019, remain among the best headphones you can buy for less than £100.

Klipsch R6i II in-ear headphones £90 £58.04 at Amazon

These 2018 Award winners engage immediately with their snappy timing, punchy dynamics and overall enthusiasm. With more than a third off their original price, it's a no-brainer if you're after wired in-ears for under three figures.View Deal

They're built to the standard we've come to expect from Klipsch, and match that engineering with an equally rock-solid sonic performance.

The transparency with which you're met is really impressive – it's the kind of detail that'll make those in-ears bundled with your smartphone feel like a child's painting compared with a Vermeer – and their dynamism, enthusiasm and ability to go loud makes for an incredible entertaining performance.

The R6i IIs don't round anything off, and they'll reveal any weaknesses in the rest of your portable system, but give them a capable source and files with enough resolution and you'll be richly rewarded.