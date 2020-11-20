Amazon Black Friday deal: Echo Dot down to just £19, save 53%!

The Amazon Black Friday deals have started early! And there is a great deal on the newest version of the Echo Dot smart speaker and voice assistant.

In the market for an Echo Dot? The Black Friday sale means you can save a HUGE 53% off the third-generation Amazon Echo Dot speaker. The cheapest Echo speaker can now be yours for just £18.99 – £21 cheaper than its usual RRP!

The Echo Dot is a great way to add Alexa to your room or music system, bringing voice control to a multitude of devices as well as the Alexa voice assistant, making this one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals to go live.

Amazon Black Friday deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) £49.99 £18.99 (save £21)

It's small enough to easily move between rooms, and the unobtrusive design will suit any decor. The sound isn't half bad for the size, either. No wonder Amazon's little hockey puck-shaped smart speaker is its best-selling Echo device.View Deal

The key to the Echo Dot's success? Alexa. Amazon's voice-activated personal assistant is one of the best around, letting you control your TV, heating, lighting, coffee machine and more all just by speaking. It can also read you news reports, weather updates, traffic, trivia, jokes and all the rest. All you have to do is ask.

You can also pair it with other Echo devices to create a stereo or multi-room set-up. And with the Drop In feature, you can quickly make an announcement to all the Echo speakers in the house without having to raise your voice. "Hey everyone, dinner's ready!"

MORE:

The best Black Friday wireless speaker deals

Browse all the Amazon Black Friday deals