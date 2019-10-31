The best Currys deals ahead of Black Friday

Currys was one of the best retailers to shop for Black Friday UK deals last year knocking £100s off some of our favourite products, including Award-winning TVs, five-star headphones and superlative wireless speakers.

Last year, Currys Black Friday sales brought in a reported 14 orders every second, so the retailer was clearly doing something right. With that in mind, we expect this year's Currys sales for Black Friday 2019 to prove popular.

Last year, the most sought-after products were OLED TVs, Sonos speakers, the iPad Mini 4 and Xbox One. And with the new PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett in the pipeline, we're tipping games console deals to be extra tempting this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Of course one advantage of buying online from a bricks and mortar retailer such as Currys, Richer Sounds or Sevenoaks, is that if you happen to live or work near a Currys shop, you can order online and swing by later to pick it up – a great option if you have any issues with deliveries or should you need any post-purchase help.

According to recent filings, Currys' parent company (Dixons Carphone) performed far better than expected last Black Friday thanks to a surge in buyers for smart TV and smart home goods. Visits to the Currys PC World website grew 20% year on year, with more people buying than ever.

The British retailer is well known for offering tempting tech savings on a range of electronics and we've rounded-up the best Currys deals right now on everything tech and AV, from TVs to speakers, headphones to soundbars.

TV deals

Samsung UE43RU7100KXXU 4K HDR TV £549 £349 A 43-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV, this Samsung has had £150 shaved off it. In addition to 4K Ultra HD and HDR10+ support, it boasts Apple TV, iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube, plus three HDMI 2.0 inputs and two USB connections.View Deal

Samsung UE55RU7100KXXU 4K HDR TV £799 £479 Want a 55-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV instead? You can save over £300 on this Samsung. There's 4K Ultra HD and HDR10+ support, Apple TV, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube, plus three HDMI 2.0 inputs and two USB connections.View Deal

Sony KD55XG8796BU 55-inch 4K HDR LED TV for £1,399 £849 One down from Sony's flagship LED range, the edge-lit XG85 series features a few different models but this is the one with the top-end Motionflow XR 1000 Hz technology for motion processing. 4K resolution, plus LED TV technology.View Deal

Soundbar deals

LOGIK L32SBIN16 2.1 soundbar £99.99 £44.99 An impossibly cheap soundbar with a huge percentage reduction, if you want a basic TV speaker with a subwoofer and Bluetooth streaming, this might just be it. Just manage your expectations when it comes to performance.View Deal

LG SK4D 2.1 Wireless soundbar £300 £149 Save £100 on this LG 2.1 system with dedicated subwoofer at a fantastic price. The 300W of power combined with adaptive audio should enhance any movie to make it that much more cinematic. There's Bluetooth music streaming, too.View Deal

Home cinema deals

LG LHB645N 5.1 3D Blu-ray & DVD Cinema System £349 £299 This LG system delivers a superb 1000W of surround sound 5.1 audio power to your home. Throw in LG's Aramid tech, LG Music Flow compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity and high-res audio support, and you've got yourself a compact, multi-media home cinema.View Deal

Headphone deals

Sony WH-CH700N wireless headphones £150 £99 Sony is a master of making headphones so these now affordable cans are a great option under £100. You get active noise cancelling, a built-in mic that works with Google Assistant, volume controls, Bluetooth connectivity and a 35-hour battery life for you money.View Deal

Wireless speaker deals

Ultimate Ears Boom 2 £120 £80 It has now been succeeded by the third-gen Boom 3, but at £80 the Boom 2 is still a great bargain if you're looking for a fun and affordable portable speaker.View Deal

JBL Charge Bluetooth speaker 4 £169 £119 This five-star rated wireless speaker has a 20-hour battery life, which makes it nice and portable, as well as great sound, a sturdy build and a choice of jazzy colours.View Deal

Gaming deals