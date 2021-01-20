Best Xbox Live Gold deals 2021

If you want to enjoy everything the Xbox Series X and Xbox One have to offer, including multiplayer online gaming, you'll need an Xbox Live Gold subscription. Microsoft charges a hefty £50 ($60, AU$80) for a 12 month Xbox Live Gold subscription but we've found it much cheaper elsewhere.

To lighten the load on your wallet, we've shopped around to score you the cheapest Xbox Live Gold memberships and Game Passes. And with seasonal sales kicking off all over the world, there's plenty of deals flying around.

So, whether you're due to renew your Xbox Live subscription or about to sign up for the first time, don't reach for your bank card until you've checked out the discounts and special offers below.

Struggling to get your hands on the new Xbox Series X or all-digital Series S? Here's where to find the best Xbox Series X deals.

Penny-wise pixels: all the best Xbox One deals

Xbox Live Gold benefits

If you want to play all of the top Xbox multiplayer games online, you need an Xbox Live Gold subscription. Without it, you won't be able to enjoy competitive bouts of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare or join a 12-player race in Forza Horizon 4.

Xbox Live Gold also gets you up to four free games each month – two for Xbox One and two for Xbox 360 (Microsoft is set to add the first games with Series X support in December 2020).

The Xbox 360 games are backwards compatible, so you can play them on an Xbox One. Compared to PlayStation Plus, which only gets you two games per month, Xbox Live Gold is superb value for money.

The benefits also include up to 75% off in the Microsoft Store, meaning you can pick up some of the hottest add-ons and games at a fraction of their usual price – without leaving your sofa.

When you factor in all the perks, an Xbox Live Gold subscription is a no-brainer – especially if you opt for a 12-month subscription. It means a bigger upfront outlay, but you stand to make some seriously juicy savings over the course of the year.

Add one of the best gaming TVs to your setup

(Image credit: Xbox)

Best Xbox Live Gold deals

The best-value way to get Xbox Live Gold is to stump up for a 12 month subscription. Microsoft charges £50 / $60 / AU$80 per year. However, you can also opt to pay £18 for 3 months or £7 for one month.

We're confident we can beat those prices and have shopped around and spotted some serious discounts on Xbox Live Gold memberships...

Xbox Live Gold 12 month subscription deals

12-month Xbox Live Gold subscription £49.99 £39.99

Microsoft charges a penny shy of £50 for a yearly Xbox Live Gold subscription, but head over to online retailer CDKeys and you can grab one for only £39.99 – a saving of £10.View Deal

Xbox Live Gold 3-month subscription deals

Xbox Live Gold 3-month subscription £19.99 £17.99

Fancy saving up to 20% with a quarterly subscription? CDKeys offers the cheapest 3 month UK membership. (Warning: you might spot the odd 'cheaper' deal online, but beware: many are non-UK physical cards rather than instant downloads, and cost more when you factor in postage fees.)View Deal

Get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only £1

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Right now, you can get your first 3 months of Game Pass Ultimate for just £1 - that's a healthy saving of 91%!

Game Pass Ultimate includes all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold, plus access to 100+ top-notch games for console, PC and Android devices, plus Xbox Game Studio titles on the day of release, free in-game content and exclusive member discounts.

If you just purchased an Xbox Series X or Series S, it's a no brainer – especially for a quid. (Here's where to buy an Xbox Series X, if you're still on the hunt).

After you've enjoyed the first three months for only £1, your Game Pass will auto-renew on a rolling £10.99 per month contract. There's lock-in contract, so you can cancel at anytime – no pressure.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription deals

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Get 3 months for only £1

Microsoft used to offer gamers a month for £1 – but it's now upped that offer to 3 months for only £1! That's a serious bargain and gets you access to 100+ top games. Nab this trial offer while you can – it's the best deal in town.View Deal

MORE:

Read our full review of the Xbox Series X

Where to find the best Xbox Series X deals

Add one of the best gaming headsets to your arsenal

Or get up to speed on the next-gen console war: PS5 vs Xbox Series X