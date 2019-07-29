World Wide Stereo's early Black Friday sale includes up to $3,000 off QLED 4K TVs

Still riding that post-Amazon Prime Day retail high? Only just managed to get all the boxes from the fresh new kit you purchased into the correct recycling cans? Or, like so many, did you narrowly miss out on a great Prime Day bargain due to annoying work/life commitments?

Such is this thing we call life. The good part is, when one sale door closes, another surely opens. And this time, that door proudly states World Wide Stereo on the front.

If you can't wait for the official Black Friday sales to kick off in November, World Wide Stereo is already months ahead of schedule, slashing prices on a whole range of audio-visual kit, hi-fi gear and, in particular, Samsung TVs and soundbars.

As we all know, these deals won't be around for long. The World Wide Stereo Black Friday summer sale ends this Saturday – 3rd August.

Top deals we found? See below. But you know the drill by now. If you're thinking about buying a new AV receiver, Bluetooth speaker, turntable or TV, our advice is "carpe diem" – seize the day!

What Hi-Fi? sorts through thousands of deals to offer the best prices from the trustworthy retailers. While all of our reviews are researched and written independently, What Hi-Fi? is a participant in a number of affiliate programs designed to provide a means for sites to earn fees for linking to online retailers.

MORE: Samsung 2019 TVs: everything you need to know

Onkyo TX-RZ630 9.2-Channel Network AV Receiver $899 $446 at World Wide Stereo Onkyo is a name that regularly features in our Best AV receiver line-up year on year, and this particular model comes with a 50% saving, meaning $450 stays right where it is – with you. The RZ Series supports a variety of home theater and multiroom layouts, while details such as 12 V trigger, RS-232C, IP Control, and IR input should make home integration a breeze.View Deal

MORE: Best AV receivers 2019: brilliant home theater amplifiers

JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker $180 $120 at World Wide Stereo A $60 saving on a Bluetooth speaker which belongs to a very select group because it has received five stars from this publication. We love its great sound, rugged design and handy features. And we're not going to lie, we also love the 33% saving you'll make if you nab one today. View Deal

MORE: JBL Charge 4 review