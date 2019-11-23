The best Black Friday TV deal so far is this Philips 4K TV

We may still be days away from the official Black Friday date, but the Black Friday deals are already under way – and we've a corker for you this weekend.
The Philips 65PUS6814/12 4K TV is currently enjoying a 22 per cent price cut, dropping from £800 to just £629 – exceptional value for a 65in 4K TV that is packed full of features. There's three-sided Ambilight, the full suite of HDR format support (HDR10, HDR10+. Dolby Vision, HLG) and Dolby Atmos audio, to name just a few.
The deal is being offered by Amazon, AO.com and Currys, and you can click through to each retailer to see the discounted price in the box below.
The 65PUS6814/12 may only be a middle sitter in Philips' 2019 4K LCD TV line-up, but the spec sheet doesn't give that away. While you don't get direct backlighting (it's edge-lit instead) and the Android TV smart interface (it accommodates the Saphi OS), it isn't common for a TV of this price to offer such vast HDR support, not to mention Ambilight and Atmos.
Additionally, there's Freeview HD with Freeview Play, the latter offering the full suite of on-demand UK catch-up apps, as well as built-in Amazon Alexa voice control and three 4K-supporting HDMI ports. What's not to like at £629?
