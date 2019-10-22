Save up to $30 on budget Amazon Fire tablets ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are so close we can taste them, and Amazon is whetting our appetite by jumping the gun with some early offers on its budget Fire tablets.

So, if you were thinking of investing in one of Amazon’s dirt-cheap tablets any time soon, know that they are now even more tempting.

There are offers on the Fire 7, Fire HD 8 and Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, saving you up to $30 off the RRP.

We announced the FIre 7 "a cheap and cheerful tablet that's good value for money", while we said "you’ll have to pay a lot more to do better" than the HD 8. The Fire 7 Kids Edition, meanwhile, is essentially a Fire 7 with a colourful childproof case, a subscription to Amazon’s Fire for Kids Unlimited content-fest and a two year guarantee if your little darling does manage to break it.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet $50 $40

Amazon's cheapest tablet just got even cheaper, and at a cent under $40 it's an absolute bargain. While you won't be blown away by the picture and sound quality here, this budget tablet is great for casual web browsing, playing basic games or making video calls to family and friends.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 $ 80 $60

If you've got a bit more budget to play with, the HD 8 will offer you a bigger and better quality screen, longer battery life and double the storage at 32GB. It also has a bit more RAM on board to cope better under pressure.View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition $100 $70

All the budget brilliance of the original Fire 7 but with a colourful drop-proof case with kickstand, access to thousands of apps, games, videos, audiobooks and more through Amazon's Fire for Kids Unlimited, and top-notch parental controls.View Deal

MORE:

8 tips to get the best Black Friday deals

Amazon Fire 7 (2017) review

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2018) review

Best tablets 2019: big, small, budget and premium