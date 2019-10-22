Save up to 43% on Amazon Echo devices ahead of Black Friday 2019

Whether you’re looking for an affordable way to bring Alexa to your home with the Echo Dot 3rd generation, fancy getting your smart home hub together with the Echo Show 5, or want to Alexify your current hi-fi system with the Echo Input, there’s a deal for you here.

Ahead of Black Friday, Amazon has slashed the prices of those devices by up to 43 per cent in 'limited time' deals. All are What Hi-Fi? five-star devices, all are well reviewed on Amazon itself, and all are worthy ways to start, or expand, a voice-controlled smart home.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) £50 £35

An easy and excellent way to get your smart home started, the Echo Dot works well on its own or can be integrated into other smart home and AV products, bringing voice control and streaming just a command away. View Deal

Amazon Echo Input £35 £20

Add the Alexa voice assistant to any hi-fi system with this handy little device, which is now reduced to the price of a reasonable drinks round. Bargain.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 £80 £70

Want all the Alexa smart speaker features with the added bonus of a video screen? Of course you do. The new Echo Show 5 is fresh from a five-star review, and now reduced by a tenner.View Deal

The question is, will they receive a heavier discount come Black Friday and Cyber Monday? The Echo Dot has historically dropped closer to the £20 mark during such shopping events, but waiting until then to buy the Input and the Show is arguably a bigger risk. That said, as a slew of new Echo devices, such as the Echo Dot with Clock and third-gen Echo, are now arriving, older products such as these may find themselves on the end of generous discounts.

What's worth mentioning is how quickly discounted Echo products are snapped up during Prime Day and Black Friday events, so unless you're quick you could find yourself at the checkout with a delayed delivery date.

