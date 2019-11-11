Save big on Hisense at Walmart: 58-inch 4K TV just $300 ahead of Black Friday

Yes, Black Friday is right around the corner, but if you're looking for a new 4K TV, this great deal on a 58-inch 4K Hisense TV at Walmart could be a good place to start.

To clarify, on offer is 58 inches of 4K UHD resolution with Android OS and Google Assistant built-in, all bearing the trusted Hisense name, for just $299.99 at Walmart.

The Hisense H6500E series features Dolby Vision and HDR10 support and a plethora of popular streaming platforms such as Netflix, Vudu, YouTube, Fandango and Google Play.

It's powered by Android TV and has Google Assistant built-in, which is accessed via a mic in the remote.

This Hisense 58-inch 4K Android smart TV will net you a cool $128 saving at Walmart today – that cash could be put to good use on Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

We don't know how long the offer will last, but it could be one to keep an eye on in the coming days.

