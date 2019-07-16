Prime Day deal: Award-winning Yamaha soundbar drops to $205

There's only one thing we like better than an Award-winning piece of kit - and that's an Award-winning piece of kit at a chunky discount. This Amazon Prime Day Yamaha's five-star soundbar is discounted by $90, bringing it close to $200 rather than its official price of $300.

Yamaha YAS-207 soundbar was $300 now $205 at Amazon

Packed with clever tech, including Yamaha's own DSP processing and DTS Virtual:X to create 'virtual surround sound, this is one of the best affordable soundbars we've tested.View Deal

Yamaha is the master of the art when it comes to delivering great sound from a slim soundbar and subwoofer - avoiding the need to fill your house with too many speakers and cables.

Here it uses DTS’s latest codec: DTS Virtual:X to simulate sound delivered by a 7.1.4 set-up (quick maths tells us that's 11.1 channels). Which will be much better than the tiny (and tinny) speakers built into your TV.

The YAS-207's performance defies the bar’s physical proportions. It pushes the sonic field past that of its rivals, proving both more spacious and more enveloping too. Add to that, you also get a wireless subwoofer for a big bass boost and Bluetooth music streaming.

As a plug 'n' play home theater solution, this is hard to beat.