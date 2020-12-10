Missed the Black Friday sales? These great Aussie AV and hi-fi deals are still available

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday have wrapped up for 2020 in Australia, there are still plenty of AV, hi-fi and tech offers that either carried on from the sales (or have popped up since), so if you missed out on picking up that bit of kit you were after, now's your chance!

A wealth of discounts are available at Amazon, from Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G handsets to Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, but other retailers like Catch and The Good Guys are offering great discounts on TVs, headphones, and smart home kit as well.

If you're keen to get that Christmas shopping done and avoid the last-minute rush, or are just looking to pick something up for yourself without that cruel retail price, the below deals have something for everyone.

Headphones

Apple AirPods Pro | AU$317 on Catch (save AU$82) With the limited frequency of Apple discounts, you'll have to take the savings where they come, so this AU$82 discount from Catch is about as good as you'll get for now on the AirPods Pro. Get yourself the flagship true wireless units to pair with your iPhone.View Deal

Sennheiser PXC 550-II noise-cancelling headphones | AU$289 (was AU$549; save AU$260) Those looking for a solid alternative to the Bose and Sony noise-cancelling headphones are in luck, Sennheiser's latest PXC-550 II cans are reduced by a very solid 46%. They feature up to 30 hours battery life, touch pad controls, smart pause when removing from your head, and (of course) the Sennheiser sound that the brand is known for.View Deal

Marshall Monitor II ANC headphones | AU$348 (was AU$449; save AU$101) The Monitor II ANC from Marshall offers up the rock 'n roll aesthetic and heritage of the amplifier behemoth with some of the more modern comforts brought about by recent noise-cancelling headphones. You can score a AU$100 discount from Amazon right now and nab yourself cans with a 30-hour battery life, comfortable design, solid sound, and of course, noise-cancelling.View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | AU$476 (was AU$599, save AU$123) The supremely stylish successor to the Bose QC35 II, Bose's aptly titled Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 offer comfort, class, and competent cancelling along with the clear audio that Bose is known for. Their noise-cancelling tech also helps to filter out background audio coming through the mic, so they're fantastic for making calls with too. In this extended Cyber Monday deal from Amazon, you can save AU$180 off the RRP.View Deal

Beats Powerbeats 3 | AU$129 at Kogan (save AU$130) Beats has made quite a name for itself for its punchy, bass-centric audio, and while it hasn't been as big a hit with audio purists, if you're looking for some powerful tunes during your workout, this is an awesome price on the Powerbeats 3 wireless neckband in-ears.View Deal

Home entertainment

Sony 65-inch A8G OLED 4K TV | AU$2,994 (RRP AU$3,795, save AU$801) If you want a true OLED TV, Sony is one of the (if not the) best options to go with, but these tellies can come with a hefty price tag. Save yourself AU$800 at The Good Guys and pick up this 65-inch 4K unit, with its best-in-class motion processing and rich, vibrant colours.View Deal

Sonos One | AU$245 (RRP AU$299, save AU$54) Whether you're looking to add another unit to your existing Sonos home sound system, or are looking for a singular smart speaker to get some music into your house, the Sonos One is an excellent choice for its convenient connectivity and rich sound. The Good Guys has cut the price down to AU$245, and it's available in black or white.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 | AU$49 on Amazon (save AU$80) With a discount well over half price, this Amazon Echo Show 5 is a great stepping stone to setting up a smart home, or for a simple way to get a screen and speaker accessible in your life. You have a choice of the Charcoal version or the Sandstone colour, both at the same price.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 | AU$109 (save AU$120) For those thinking that the above 5-inch screen on the Show 5 is a touch too small, you can opt instead for the Echo Show 8 and still be spending considerably less than the brand new Show 10. You'll get a bigger screen with a higher resolution and a speaker that boasts bigger sound too. Now's your time to pounce with the solid AU$120 saving on this Amazon smart device.View Deal

Smartphones & gaming

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G | AU$1,148 (RRP AU$1,649, save AU$501) Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 5G handset is one of the best you can get right now, with its gorgeous 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 64MP triple rear camera array, and (of course) 5G connectivity. At Amazon at the moment, you can save just over AU$500 on this flagship Android handset, taking it down to a much more reasonable AU$1,148. Available in Mystic Grey, Mystic Bronze and Mystic Green.View Deal

FIFA 20 on Xbox One | AU$5 (RRP AU$69.95, save AU$64.95) What better stocking filler is there than a five-dollar video game? Since the release of FIFA 21, last year's instalment has dropped to a ridiculously low price for Xbox One. Never fear, if you're a PS4 player instead, you can still score FIFA 20 for as little as AU$9. Most retailers are selling this game for between AU$20 to AU$30, so this price is an absolute steal. Available from the official eBay store of EB Games.View Deal