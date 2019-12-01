Hurry! Save 50% on Bose SoundTouch speaker this Cyber Monday

There are some eye-catching Bose Cyber Monday deals for 2019 and this is certainly one of our top picks.
The Bose SoundTouch 10 is the smallest and cheapest Bose wireless speaker in the SoundTouch multi-room range – and thanks to the Cyber Monday deals madness, you can now get it even cheaper.
This deal has sold out in almost every retailer thanks to the 50% saving but we've found it online at one last retailer, see below, but if you want to snap it up, you should probably move quickly.
Bose SoundTouch 10 wireless speaker
£159 £79 at Very
The Bose SoundTouch 10 Music System lets you wirelessly stream your music via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. It delivers a smart, compact design and big, clear sound - and now it's available at half-price, making it one of the best Cyber Monday deals.
Despite being slightly long in the tooth by wireless speaker standards, the SoundTouch 10 still stands up in its own right.
If all you're after is a small wireless speaker for Spotify Connect and internet radio, this Bose speaker will do a decent job. And at £79, it's a bargain.
