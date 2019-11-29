Hulu Black Friday deal offers $1.99/month subscription for a whole year

From now right through until Cyber Monday (2nd December), new Hulu subscribers can sign up to the basic subscription plan for $1.99 per month for the first year. The TV streaming plan is usually $5.99 month, so the annual saving is $48. After that first year, the monthly cost returns to $5.99.

You don't get the additional benefits of the premium Hulu + Live TV tier (streaming of live and on-demand TV sports, news, and entertainment channels, and recording TV functions), but the Hulu basic plan offers unlimited access to the excellent and versatile Hulu streaming library with limited or no ads. For less than $2 a month, its value is unquestionable.

The Ts&Cs: those who haven't subscribed to Hulu in the past twelve months are also eligible, however those who took advantage of Hulu's $0.99 2018 Cyber Monday deal sadly aren't. The offer can't be combined with any free trial of the Hulu (ad-supported) plan or any other promotional offers or pricing (including the Disney bundle), and it isn't redeemable via gift card.

Need a video streamer to access Hulu on your TV? You may wish to know that the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is currently half price, just $25, in the Black Friday sales.

MORE:

Best Black Friday 2019 TV deals: HD, 4K, OLED

AirPods Black Friday deals: the best AirPods prices in the Black Friday sales

Best Black Friday headphone deals 2019: AirPods, Sony, Beats, Bose