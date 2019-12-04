Tidal's amazing Cyber Monday deal lives on: 4 whole months for just £1.99

Before we start praising Tidal HiFi's superior streaming service, let's put that actual saving into perspective: £1.99 for 120 days of Tidal works out at 50p per month. That equates to just 1.6p per day.
How much does it regularly cost? £19.99 per month. So, we're talking a near 98 per cent discount or, to put it another way, silly money for a What Hi-Fi? 2019 Award-winning streaming service.
Tidal HiFi music four month subscription
£79.96 £1.99
We love Tidal so much, we gave the streaming subscription a What Hi-Fi? 2019 Award – and that was at £20 per month. At this price, it's a no-brainer for the streamer-savvy audiophile.
We praised Tidal's great sound quality, intuitive interface, expansive catalogue and 'Tidal Masters' – Tidal's expansive collection of hi-res tracks (typically 24-bit/96kHz).
Under review conditions, we noted, "Whether you’re listening to 320kbps, CD-quality or hi-res streams, Tidal sounds great compared to its rivals. There’s no doubt we’d wholeheartedly recommend signing up for Tidal HiFi if you can."
For its current price, you definitely can – and quite frankly, you should.
Our verdict on testing the service was similarly conclusive: "While Tidal’s £10 per month tier is arguably just as appealing as similar offerings from the likes of Spotify and Apple Music, its top HiFi tier makes it stand out from the crowd".
Did we mention that the aforementioned HiFi tier is currently on offer for £1.99 for four months? Grand. You know what to do.
Some tracks in Tidal are MQA which sounds great. The rest are 16/44 cd quality. Some tracks in Qobuz are 24/96 or 24/192, the rest are in 16/44.
The tidal iOS and Mac apps are maybe a smidge more refined, but Qobuz’s apps are pretty close in terms of ease of use and functionality.
Qobuz has a 1 month free trial. I recommend trying both. They both bill month to month so you can quit anytime.
Tidal will have to do more than offer a 4 month almost free promotion if it is to survive. Qobuz and now Amazon offer high res streaming plans at significantly lower prices than Tidal.
So, jury is out on which to stick with long term; over the coming months I will weigh-up the catalogue merits of each provider. Also, I will examine Tidal's "transparency" with their MQA encoding for Master recordings vs Amazon HD's Ultra offering.
Anyone else compared Tidal HiFi with Amazon Unlimited HD?