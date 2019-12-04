Trending

Tidal's amazing Cyber Monday deal lives on: 4 whole months for just £1.99

This award-winning subscription usually costs £19.99 per month!

Tidal just £1.99 for four months
Before we start praising Tidal HiFi's superior streaming service, let's put that actual saving into perspective: £1.99 for 120 days of Tidal works out at 50p per month. That equates to just 1.6p per day. 

How much does it regularly cost? £19.99 per month. So, we're talking a near 98 per cent discount or, to put it another way, silly money for a What Hi-Fi? 2019 Award-winning streaming service.

Tidal HiFi music four month subscription £79.96 £1.99
We love Tidal so much, we gave the streaming subscription a What Hi-Fi? 2019 Award – and that was at £20 per month. At this price, it's a no-brainer for the streamer-savvy audiophile. 

We praised Tidal's great sound quality, intuitive interface, expansive catalogue and 'Tidal Masters' – Tidal's expansive collection of hi-res tracks (typically 24-bit/96kHz).

Under review conditions, we noted, "Whether you’re listening to 320kbps, CD-quality or hi-res streams, Tidal sounds great compared to its rivals. There’s no doubt we’d wholeheartedly recommend signing up for Tidal HiFi if you can."

For its current price, you definitely can – and quite frankly, you should. 

Our verdict on testing the service was similarly conclusive: "While Tidal’s £10 per month tier is arguably just as appealing as similar offerings from the likes of Spotify and Apple Music, its top HiFi tier makes it stand out from the crowd". 

Did we mention that the aforementioned HiFi tier is currently on offer for £1.99 for four months? Grand. You know what to do. 

  • kenosha 25 November 2019 14:45
    I’ve been a tidal subscriber for three years. I like it pretty well, but I’m now switching to Qobuz Here in the US, Qobuz is $15 per month compared to $20 for Tidal. Qobuz pays higher royalties to the artists than Tidal. Both services have similarly large libraries.

    Some tracks in Tidal are MQA which sounds great. The rest are 16/44 cd quality. Some tracks in Qobuz are 24/96 or 24/192, the rest are in 16/44.

    The tidal iOS and Mac apps are maybe a smidge more refined, but Qobuz’s apps are pretty close in terms of ease of use and functionality.

    Qobuz has a 1 month free trial. I recommend trying both. They both bill month to month so you can quit anytime.

    Tidal will have to do more than offer a 4 month almost free promotion if it is to survive. Qobuz and now Amazon offer high res streaming plans at significantly lower prices than Tidal.
  • DREADZONE 25 November 2019 20:56
    At the moment I have 3 music streaming subs: (1) googleplay @£7.99 (reduced price because I was an original subscriber) is good for vast catalogue - would discontinue because it is only Standard def, but has quite a few tracks not available from other two; (2) Tidal HiFi @£19.99 - unsure about the assumed improvement in listening experience with Masters: my system unfolds MQA up to 96kHz, and I do notice a nice difference with tracks that were originally mastered well . . . however, Amazon has given me a re-think!; (3) Amazon Music Unlimited HD £14.99 (but currently one month in to enjoying a 3 month free trial) - their HD tracks sounds very good, and HD Ultra sounds brilliant - certainly matching anything I've heard from Tidal Masters. I did a simple listening test with Fleetwood Mac The Chain (2001 Remaster) across both providers and both sounded excellent .
    So, jury is out on which to stick with long term; over the coming months I will weigh-up the catalogue merits of each provider. Also, I will examine Tidal's "transparency" with their MQA encoding for Master recordings vs Amazon HD's Ultra offering.
    Anyone else compared Tidal HiFi with Amazon Unlimited HD?
  • Winter 05 December 2019 12:07
    At this price what's to loose. Got to say via my audiolab play n dts tidal app . Music does indeed sound very good. As a trial no brainer . Is it worth £20 a month. Mmm maybe not ? But again sounds great.
