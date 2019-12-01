Cyber Monday B&O deal: save £160 on the Beoplay P6 portable wireless speaker

Amazon is offering a huge saving on the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay P6 portable Bluetooth speaker, bringing it down to £190 from almost twice that.

The Beoplay P6, which was released in April last year, features an anodised and perforated aluminium design and a leather strap reminiscent of the Beoplay A1’s aesthetic.

But instead of touch controls, the P6 has integrated flex buttons, one of which is a OneTouch button giving you access to Siri or Google Assistant on your smartphone, the ability to accept calls or to skip through ToneTouch sound presets via the Beoplay App.

Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay P8 premium Bluetooth speaker £350 £190 at Amazon

Appropriately, the lunchbox-sized speaker is splash- and dust-resistant and, thanks in part to B&O’s processing working to maximise power management, it has a playback time of 16 hours before requiring a top-up via its USB-C socket.

Inside, there are three amplifier channels driving a woofer and twin full-range drivers for a total maximum output of 215W.

Though we've not tested the Beoplay P6 ourselves, you're usually in good hands with B&O. In fact, often it is only the price, if anything at all, that works against their premium wireless speakers.

So with this whopping saving, there is plenty to tempt you to a Cyber Monday purchase.