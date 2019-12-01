Brilliant Shure earbuds now less than half price in the Cyber Monday sale

Shure has a reputation for producing great-sounding headphones, so when a pair gets discounted in the Cyber Monday deals we can't help but bring it to your attention.

Here, we have the Shure SE215 wired earbuds at $89 available at Amazon, B&H Photo and Sweetwater. They were originally $199, although they have been sold recently for $99. Still, with an extra $10 off this is the lowest price we've seen them at.

They may be the cheapest model in the Shure range, but the SE215s borrow surprisingly heavily from the ultra high-end SE535s that we heralded "a great pair of luxury earphones" in our review. The SE215s are also great-sounding earbuds: they're rich, weighty and with good levels of midrange and bass detail.

Their character opts for warmth and detail over punch and excitement, so if that balance is in-line with your sonic preferences then these are a cracking buy – especially at their new low price, which you can see (and buy at) in the deals box below.

