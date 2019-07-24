Black Friday in July? Crutchfield launches 4K TV sale

It's a few months 'til Black Friday (and some of us are still reeling from Amazon Prime Day) but if you missed out on a Prime Day TV deal and can't wait until November, Crutchfield could be your savior today.

The North American retailer is holding its own day of outrageous TV deals, so whether your account is in the red or black (which is where Black Friday gets its name, y'know) there's a deal sure to tempt you.

We've seen some great Crutchfield 4K TV deals on Samsung TVs, with a few Sony and LG models thrown in for good measure – and most are 2019 TVs, too. You can even save $3,000 on a Samsung 8K, 85-inch TV.

We've included a few choice deals here to whet your appetite...

Samsung 75-in QLED 8K TV QN75Q900R $6,998 $4,998

If you want to be sitting pretty on the cutting edge of TV resolution (and save two grand in the process) this really is a double-take inducing deal. We gave Samsung's 65-inch QE65Q900R 8K TV a solid four stars in our review – and it was more expensive than its bigger brother at the time. View Deal

Samsung 55-in 4K HDR TV UN55RU8000 $898 $748

A stone cold $150 saving on an already best-selling 4K Samsung Smart TV always gets our attention. The RU8000 is the top model in Samsung's LCD range, offering 4K at sizes ranging from 49in to 82in. These models lack the quantum dot color reproduction of the QLED models, but they do have Samsung 'Dynamic Crystal Color'. And today, a whacking-great saving to boot. View Deal

Samsung 65-in QN65Q70R QLED 4K HDR TV $2,198 $1,498

A $700 saving on a 65-inch Samsung QLED with 4K resolution, Ultra High-Definition and High Dynamic Range. Peak brightness is down to around 1000nits, and the number of local dimming zones is around half that of the Q80R range, but it's still a cracking deal on a larger-screen 4K TV. View Deal

