With every retailer under the sun getting in on the Black Friday deals action, and a huge number of TVs on sale, it's hard to know where to look for the best bargains.

We've narrowed down some of our favourite offers on two pages - HD and 4K TV deals and OLED deals - but Amazon is also trying to keep things simple by offering up to 50% off a whole range of Samsung TVs.

The Samsung TVs in Amazon's Black Friday sale include this 55in QLED (save £300) and this 49in 4K UE49MU6470 (save £220), which particularly caught our eye.

We've been fans of Samsung's 2016 and 2017 TVs, as the reviews show, so a big saving on a Samsung TV seems a decent bet if you're hell-bent on a bargain this Black Friday.

Don't forget to check out our pick of the best offers on our main Black Friday deals page.

Read more:

Black Friday: Save on Naim Mu-so Qb

Amazon discounts Sonos in latest Black Friday deal

Black Friday TV deals

Best PS4 and Xbox Black Friday deals