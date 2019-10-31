Best Black Friday TV deals: save up to 37% on Hisense TVs right now

It's important to get ahead, and with Black Friday just weeks away we're already seeing some tasty TV deals – such as this one below. Here you'll find some rather good discounts on not one but three different Hisense 4K TVs.

First up is the 43in H43AE6100U, which we gave a four-star rating to last year, classing it as one of the cheapest and most cheerful 4K TVs of 2018 when it came to the market at £339.

While it was already attractively cheap, it's now dropped to £327, making it even more worth your time.

Hisense H43AE6100UK & H55AE6100UK 4K Smart TVs from £339 £327 at Amazon

A four-star 4K TV that's now even cheaper than before, with surprisingly good picture quality and plenty of connectivity options – including three HDMI ports. It handles the bread and butter of everyday watching for an impressively low price.View Deal

Want a brand-new, 2019 model? Next up is the the 2019 4K TV series in Hisense's 7100 range. While we haven't put this particular group of sets through their paces, if the 2018 versions are anything to go by, then we'd expect good results.

These direct-lit LED panels have HDR10 and HLG support, DTS Studio Sound and Freeview Play built-in to bring all your favourite catch-up services.

You'll find discounts on all four available sizes: 43in (£249), 50in (£299), 55in (£349) and 65in (£529).

You can click on the individual prices above to take you to that set, or click through to the overall Amazon Hisense 7100 4K TV page below

Last, but certainly not least if you're in the market for a 55in TV, is the Hisense H55B7500UK, which is currently on a special discount at AO.com. It's only £20 more than the 55in Hisense 55B7100UK. It has a slightly different stand and silver finish, but what that extra outlay will get you more importantly is Dolby Vision HDR support on top of HDR10 and HLG.

55in Hisense H55B7500UK 4K HDR TV £479 £379 at AO.com

Again, not one we've reviewed but looking very good on paper for the money. This 4K TV handles the Dolby Vision HDR standard and sports the Freeview Play TV platform for a solid EPG and full complement of catch-up services.View Deal

