Amazon Black Friday: Amazon Fire 7 tablet now just £30

We've barely had time to drawn breath since announcing Amazon's smart hub deals on Black Friday, and now the online giant's gone and slashed the price of its newest Amazon Fire 7 tablet by £20 – and it was only £50 to start with!

We called the 2017-issue Fire 7 "One of the best tablets out there for those on a tight budget" adding "it’s cheap, cheerful, easy to use and has a lot of the functionality of its more costly counterparts. Amazon Prime subscribers will also enjoy the dedication to its services, and its rare to see a product so efficiently designed."

Cut to 2019, you'll get that 7-inch IPS display, 16GB of internal storage (or 32GB for an extra £10) plus up to 512 GB of expandable storage with a microSD slot. There's also a faster 1.3 GHz quad-core processor and 1 GB of RAM, a 2 MP rear-facing camera plus HD 720p front-facing snapper and hands free Alexa – meaning you can simply holler "Alexa!" followed by your request and the Fire 7 responds.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet 16GB £50 £30 at Amazon

It's a 40% saving on Amazon's best-selling tablet with Alexa inbuilt – and when it was only £50 to start with, that means £20 stays in your sky-rocket. A rock-bottom price for a versatile smart-home controller (or reliable option for keeping children amused on those long Christmas car journeys.)

All four colourways (plum, sage, twilight blue and black) are discounted and at this price, there's very little to dislike.

Amazon claims the Fire 7 is good for seven hours of continuous use – or a seriously long car journey. A great early stocking filler.

