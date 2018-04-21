It’s been 11 years since Record Store Day became a 'thing' and, contrary to all expectations, there’s still no sign of this vinyl revival business slowing down. Quite the opposite, in fact.

The year started on a high: trade shows such as CES 2018 and the Bristol Show showcased brand new turntables from Rega, Pro-Ject, Mark Levinson and, of course, Technics. There's even the (possible) advent of 'high-definition' vinyl...

And the BPI just recently reported that, thanks to physical media, the music industry is generating the kind of revenue it hasn’t seen since the heyday of 90s Britpop. What’s more, revenue from vinyl records rose 24%, and vinyl sales continue to surpass digital downloads.

We can’t think of a better way to celebrate all this good news than by spending a week reading brand new reviews of turntables, phono stages and cartridges, and over a dozen vinyl-related features.

(Apart from, you know, actually buying and listening to records.)

Along with guides to setting up your turntable and getting the best sound out of this beloved format, we’re going to bring you the stories behind the very first turntables made by the biggest brands in the industry.

You’ll also find team What Hi-Fi? reminiscing about their first vinyl purchases, our favourite songs that sound best on vinyl, an inside look at a vinyl subscription service and the record stores that should be on every vinyl fan’s bucket list. Read on...

Saturday 21st

REVIEW: EAT B-Sharp Super Pack

21 of our favourite turntable cameos in films and TV shows

The making of: Rega Planar 3

Friday 20th

REVIEW: Pro-Ject Juke Box E

A New Record: What Hi-Fi? remembers its first time

3 of the best 21st-century turntable systems

9 affordable turntable upgrades

25 record stores to visit before you die

Best Buys: turntables

Thursday 19th

REVIEW: Goldring E3

REVIEW: Graham Slee Gram Amp 2 Communicator

Behind the scenes at Pro-Ject

15 of the best gift ideas for vinyl lovers

How to digitise your vinyl collection

Best Buys: budget turntables

Wednesday 18th

REVIEW: Lenco L-91

How to get the best sound from your turntable

18 songs that sound their best on vinyl

13 debut decks from iconic turntable brands

The best 15 turntables of What Hi-Fi?'s lifetime

Best Buys: phono preamps

Tuesday 17th

REVIEW: Cambridge Duo MM/MC

REVIEW: Rega Fono Mini A2D

VIDEO: Are these the best-engineered record players you can buy?

Being Hurd - Inside a vinyl subscription service

How to set up a turntable

Best Buys: USB turntables

Monday 16th

REVIEW: Pro-Ject Debut III S Audiophile

How does a vinyl record make a sound?

11 of the best Record Store Day 2018 releases

12 of the best vinyl test records

Best Buys: cartridges