Rega reveals limited edition Record Store Day 2019 turntable

Another Record Store Day, another commemorative Rega deck

For years Rega has made a habit of releasing a limited edition turntable to commemorate Record Store Day in April - and guess what, this year is no different.

While last year's was a hybrid of the Planar 1 and Planar 3, Rega's 2019 effort is a custom designed Rega P1-Plus. The P1-Plus, which received five stars when it arrived on the scene last year, is the company's most plug-and-play deck yet, with a built-in phono stage (based on the Award-winning Fono Mini A2D), a moving magnet cartridge and a performance that's "hugely enjoyable".

The Rega P1-Plus deck for RSD 2019 is limited to just 500 units, each costing £299 - £30 less than the standard model, then.

Its phenolic black platter is marked with the words 'Record Store Day UK' – in the place of 'O's are record graphics, natch – and on top of it sits an exclusive RSD custom design mat. If it's anything like the special 2018 and 2017 models, a number of them could end up being signed by various music artists, too.

The custom Rega P1-Plus will be available from Saturday 13th April (Record Store Day itself) from independent record stores and Rega dealers.

