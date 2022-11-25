Poland vs Saudi Arabia live stream and how to watch World Cup 2022

Hands up who thought it would be Saudi Arabia, not Poland, to have three points after their opening games of Qatar 2022. Well, you're all liars. Incredibly, the Green Falcons are another improbable victory away from emulating the heroes of USA 94 and reaching the last 16 of the World Cup, while the Eagles must dare to attack if they're to shake themselves out of their tournament stasis. Make sure you know how to watch a Poland vs Saudi Arabia live stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

Poland vs Saudi Arabia live stream Dates: Saturday 26th November, 2022 Kick-off: 1pm (GMT) / 8am (ET) Free live stream: ITVX (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Poland were insipid, lacking ideas and devoid of any spark in their forgettable goalless draw with Mexico on Tuesday. Their listless display was summed up as star man Robert Lewandowski had his second-half penalty saved which condemned the Eagles to a draw. Indeed the Barcelona forward managed only three touches in the Mexican area, such was the dearth of attacking threat offered by Czeslaw Michniewicz's side. The coach may look to find a way to get Arkadiusz Milik and Piotr Zielinski into the same team as Lewandowski, with their attacking options struggling so obviously in their first tournament fixture.

Saudi Arabia already have a stunning World Cup upset to their name from USA 94 when Saeed Al Owairan swivelled through the Belgium defence to score an all-time great tournament goal, but the stunning come-form-behind 2-1 defeat of Lionel Messi's Argentina is up there with USA against England in 1950 and Cameroon vs Argentina at Italia 90 as the greatest underdog story in the competition. Salem Al Dawsari's winner was sublime, but the defensive rearguard, comprising more slide tackles than a muddy Northern Premier League game, was no less impressive. Another Green Falcons victory would confirm a last 16 place.

Saudi centre-backs Ali Al Bulaihi and Hassan Tambakti were heroic in keeping Messi et al at bay, and must produce another backs-to-the-wall performance to keep out Lewandowski. Sebastian Szymanski will need to load the bullets better for the Poles if they are to get the win they need to put the pressure on what is now a wide open group.

This Group C match kicks off at 1pm GMT / 8am EST at the 44,667-seater Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch a Poland vs Saudi Arabia live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

You can watch the Poland vs Saudi Arabia live stream for free on ITV 1. It's also available to watch online in HD on ITVX (opens in new tab) (STV in Scotland (opens in new tab)), along with half of all of the World Cup 2022 games. The other half are also online and free on the BBC.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup 2022 online for free on ITVX. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch ITVX from abroad. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch a Poland vs Saudi Arabia live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Poland vs Saudi Arabia live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Poland vs Saudi Arabia live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for World Cup 2022. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the World Cup 2022 live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for Poland vs Saudi Arabia live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Qatar World Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Then head over to ITVX (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Poland vs Saudi Arabia live stream!

USA soccer stream: watch Poland vs Saudi Arabia

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Poland vs Saudi Arabia live stream. The match airs on Fox Sports 1. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch a Poland vs Saudi Arabia live stream without cable too.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free (opens in new tab) on iPlayer and ITVX.

(opens in new tab) Poland vs Saudi Arabia live stream | Sling 50% off first month (opens in new tab)

Catch all the games live from Qatar, and much more, with this sporting offer. You can get half off your your first month with this discount. It's $40 a month after but there's no contract so you can cancel anytime.

(opens in new tab) Poland vs Saudi Arabia live stream | FuboTV 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

FuboTV is a full cable replacement service. Packages start at $69.99 per month and include access to Fox Sports. No long contracts involved. Cancel at any time, and don't forget to take advantage of the 7-day free trial here.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (from $5/month) in Spanish.

Canada soccer stream: watch Poland vs Saudi Arabia

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch Poland vs Saudi Arabia in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

FuboTV subscribers will not be able to watch World Cup 2022, unlike those in the US. That said, if you're a US citizen away from home and in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 on FuboTV (opens in new tab) while away, just like you would normally.

Watch Poland vs Saudi Arabia live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Poland vs Saudi Arabia live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

Poland vs Saudi Arabia live stream kick-off times

Global Poland vs Saudi Arabia kick-off times

Local: 4pm

4pm UK: 1pm

1pm Central Europe, including Poland: 2pm

2pm USA (ET/PT): 8am / 5am

8am / 5am Australia: 12am (Sunday)

12am (Sunday) New Zealand: 2am (Sunday)

2am (Sunday) India: 6.30pm

6.30pm Saudi Arabia: 4pm

GROUP STAGES:

Tuesday 22nd November 2022

Group C: Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia

Group C: Mexico 0-0 Poland

Saturday 26th November 2022

Group C: Poland vs Saudi Arabia (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 1pm)

Group C: Argentina vs Mexico (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)

Wednesday 30th November 2022

Group C: Poland vs Argentina (Stadium 974, Doha; 7pm)

Group C: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)