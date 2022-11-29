Poland vs Argentina live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in 4K HDR

Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi take centre-stage for Poland vs Argentina, a pivotal Group C decider. If Poland win, they'll go through and the two-time champions will crash out. A draw would also be enough for the Poles but might not cut it for the Argentines. The pre-tournament favourites need a big result. Make sure you know how to watch a Poland vs Argentina live stream from anywhere and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

Poland vs Argentina live stream Date: Wednesday 30th November Kick-off: 7pm GMT / 2pm ET

Qatar 2022 was built up as Messi's World Cup but, with just one group game left, La Albiceleste are stuck in football purgatory. They're second in the Group C pecking order behind Poland, but both Saudi Arabia and Mexico, who face-off in a decider of their own, are in a position to leapfrog them.

Lionel Scaloni's men struggled to break Mexico down at the weekend but two shots on target produced two goals, and they were things of beauty courtesy of Messi and Enzo Fernandez. If the performance wasn't quite the tonic for their shocking 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia, then the result certainly was, and the Argentina faithful won't care one jot about style points if they manage to get the outcome they need.

Poland's 2-0 victory over the Saudis was the ultimate smash and grab which saw Robert Lewandowski finally register his first ever World Cup goal. Czeslaw Michniewicz's men haven't exactly been easy on the eye, but their gameplan has been effective. The Eagles are one of just three teams to have not conceded a single goal in Qatar, and it's time for the Argentine forwards to show why they're so highly rated.

This Group C match kicks off at 7pm GMT / 2pm ET at the 44,000-seater Stadium 974 at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch a Poland vs Argentina live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

You can watch the Poland vs Argentina live stream for free on BBC One. It's also available to watch free online on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) in 4K HDR. BBC iPlayer's World Cup coverage is shot in native 4K resolution. You might find it's a touch delayed but it's the best quality stream available and well worth tuning into.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into World Cup games for free on BBC iPlayer. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch Poland vs Argentina live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Poland vs Argentina live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Poland vs Argentina live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for World Cup 2022. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch World Cup 2022 live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for Poland vs Argentina live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Qatar World Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC.

3. Then head over to BBC (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Poland vs Argentina live stream!

USA soccer stream: watch Poland vs Argentina

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Poland vs Argentina live stream. The match airs on Fox. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch a Poland vs Argentina live stream without cable too.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free (opens in new tab) on iPlayer and ITVX.

(opens in new tab) Poland vs Argentina live stream | Sling 50% off first month (opens in new tab)

Catch all the games live from Qatar, and much more, with this sporting offer. You can get half off your your first month with this discount. It's $40 a month after but there's no contract so you can cancel anytime.

(opens in new tab) Poland vs Argentina live stream | FuboTV 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

FuboTV is a full cable replacement service. Packages start at $69.99 per month and include access to Fox Sports. No long contracts involved. Cancel at any time, and don't forget to take advantage of the 7-day free trial here.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (from $5/month) in Spanish.

Canada soccer stream: watch Poland vs Argentina

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch Poland vs Argentina in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

FuboTV subscribers will not be able to watch World Cup 2022, unlike those in the US. That said, if you're a US citizen away from home and in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 on FuboTV (opens in new tab) while away, just like you would normally.

Watch Poland vs Argentina live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Poland vs Argentina live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

Poland vs Argentina live stream kick-off times

Global Poland vs Argentina kick-off times

Local: 10pm

10pm Poland: 8pm

8pm Argentina: 4pm

4pm UK: 7pm

7pm Central Europe: 8pm

8pm USA (ET/PT): 2pm / 11am

2pm / 11am Australia: 6am

6am New Zealand: 8am

8am India: 12.30am

Tuesday 22nd November 2022

Group C: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia 1-2

Group C: Mexico vs Poland 0-0

Saturday 26th November 2022

Group C: Poland vs Saudi Arabia 2-0

Group C: Argentina vs Mexico 2-0

Wednesday 30th November 2022

Group C: Poland vs Argentina (Stadium 974, Doha; 7pm)

Group C: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico (Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail; 7pm)