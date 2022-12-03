England vs Senegal live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Senegal and England meet for the first time in international football having stormed to the last 16 with two wins from their three group stage games at the World Cup 2022. The Lions of Teranga are battle hardened but there's no danger of Gareth Southgate's side underestimating the reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions in this mouthwatering knockout clash. Make sure you know how to watch an England vs Senegal live stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

Senegal have been a revelation in Qatar, despite the pre-tournament loss of captain and star player Sadio Mane through injury. Channeling the vintage of two decades ago – when current boss Aliou Cisse helped knock out defending champions France in the group to make it all the way to the quarter-finals – the Lions of Teranga have a strong team spirit and determination to match their forebears.

Two years to the day since the death of Papa Bouba Diop, who scored the winner against France 20 years ago, Senegal beat Ecuador 2-1 to qualify for the knockouts, with captain Kalidou Koulibaly scoring the winner while wearing the captain's armband inscribed with the late Fulham and Portsmouth midfielder's No.19.

"He made me dream as a boy," said an emotional Koulibaly afterwards, admitting he watched videos of the Wardrobe before that victory. Now Koulibaly has the chance to be that inspiration for a whole new generation.

England took seven points from a possible nine in Group B and never looked back after Marcus Rashford opened the scoring against Wales. Gareth Southgate has selection dilemmas to contend with after that 3-0 victory. Rashford and Phil Foden impressed when given the chance from the off. Will he revert to Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling – both excellent in the 6-2 shellacking of Iran – or stick with the most recent form horses? Whatever Southgate decides, he'll want to keep the high-energy tempo that was sorely lacking in the 0-0 draw with the USA, especially against this fired-up Senegalese side.

This last 16 match kicks off at 7pm GMT / 2pm EST at the 68,895-seater Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch an England vs Senegal live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

You can watch the England vs Senegal live stream for free on ITV 1. It's also available to watch online for free in HD on ITVX (opens in new tab) (STV in Scotland (opens in new tab)), along with half of all of the World Cup 2022 games. The other half are also online and free on the BBC.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup 2022 online for free on ITVX. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch ITVX from abroad. (opens in new tab)

USA soccer stream: watch England vs Senegal

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the England vs Senegal live stream. The match airs on Fox. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch an England vs Senegal live stream without cable too.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free (opens in new tab) on iPlayer and ITVX.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (from $5/month) in Spanish.

Canada soccer stream: watch England vs Senegal

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch England vs Senegal in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

FuboTV subscribers will not be able to watch World Cup 2022, unlike those in the US. That said, if you're a US citizen away from home and in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 on FuboTV (opens in new tab) while away, just like you would normally.

Watch England vs Senegal live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch an England vs Senegal live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

England vs Senegal live stream kick-off times

Global England vs Senegal kick-off times

Local: 10pm

10pm UK: 7pm

7pm Central Europe: 8pm

8pm USA (ET/PT): 2pm / 11am

2pm / 11am Australia: 6am (Monday)

6am (Monday) New Zealand: 8am (Monday

8am (Monday India: 12.30am (Monday)

12.30am (Monday) Senegal: 7pm

All times show in GMT (UK time)

