Ecuador vs Senegal live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup for free

Ecuador vs Senegal: one game, the winner reaches the last 16 of World Cup 2022. That's the equation as Group A comes to a close on Tuesday evening. Ecuador know that a draw is also enough for them to progress to the knockouts for the second time in their history, while Senegal must win if they are to make it out of the group for the first time since taking the world by storm 20 years ago. Make sure you know how to watch an Ecuador vs Senegal live stream from anywhere and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

Ecuador vs Senegal live stream Dates: Tuesday 29th November, 2022 Kick-off: 3pm (GMT) / 8am (EST) Free live stream: ITVX (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Ecuador probably edged their 1-1 draw with the Netherlands on Friday afternoon, having rattled the woodwork and seen a goal chalked off for offside despite going a goal down inside six minutes. Enner Valencia's tap-in meant the captain scored in record-equalling six consecutive World Cup fixtures and if La Tri's record goalscorer finds the net again he'll go ahead of Eusebio, Oleg Salenko and Paolo Rossi top of the tree. Bright young thing Gonzalo Plata has shone in both fixtures for Gustavo Alfaro's side and his energy will again be essential for the South Americans to make it out of the group.

Nothing but a win is good enough for Senegal, whose 3-1 victory against Qatar consigned the hosts to the earliest exit for a home nation in World Cup history. The Lions of Teranga have responded impressively both to defeat against the Dutch in their opening fixture, as well as the injury-enforced absence of star play and captain Sadio Mane. Boss Aliou Cisse went for a front-foot 4-4-2 system and may look to stick with that formation in what is a must-win fixture. Boulaye Dia's opening goal was just reward for his work rate, while midfielder Famara Diedhiou came in and scored a fine header to likely keep his place in the starting XI.

Ecuador start as marginal favourites, having performed well in both games and conceding just once in their last eight internationals. Keep Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr and centre-forward Dia quiet and La Tri could be back in the knockouts for the first time since 2006.

This Group A match kicks off at 3pm GMT / 8am EST at the 45,857-seater venue Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan, at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch an Ecuador vs Senegal live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

You can watch the Ecuador vs Senegal live stream for free on ITV 1. It's also available to watch online in HD on ITVX (opens in new tab) (STV in Scotland (opens in new tab)), along with half of all of the World Cup 2022 games. The other half are also online and free on the BBC.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup 2022 online for free on ITVX. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch ITVX from abroad. (opens in new tab)

You won't be able to watch your regular Ecuador vs Senegal live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Ecuador vs Senegal live stream from anywhere in the world.

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Ecuador vs Senegal live stream. The match airs on Fox Sports 1. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch an Ecuador vs Senegal live stream without cable too.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (from $5/month) in Spanish.

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch Ecuador vs Senegal in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

If you're in Australia, you can watch an Ecuador vs Senegal live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

GROUP STAGES:

Sunday 20th November 2022

Group A: Qatar vs Ecuador 0-2

Monday 21st November 2022

Group A: Senegal vs Netherlands 0-2

Friday 25th November 2022

Group A: Qatar vs Senegal 1-3

Group A: Netherlands vs Ecuador 1-1

Tuesday 29th November 2022

Group A: Netherlands vs Qatar (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; 3pm)

Group A: Ecuador vs Senegal (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)