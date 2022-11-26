Croatia vs Canada live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in 4K HDR

Croatia face Canada as favourites, and they don't like it when they're not underdogs. But the 2018 finalists must dust themselves down and attempt to match a vibrant Canada's front-foot intensity in the second round of Group F fixtures. The Canucks have a bright, young squad capable of causing problems for a Croatia team in transition. Make sure you know how to watch a Croatia vs Canada live stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

Croatia vs Canada live stream Dates: Sunday 27th November, 2022 Kick-off: 4pm (GMT) / 11am (EST) Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

The group stage is probably the tough bit for Croatia. The Vatreni are at their best when playing with a chip on their shoulder and desperate to prove people wrong – whether the sleights are real or imaginary – which makes a group in which they would be expected to progress alongside Belgium a tougher ask than you might think.

Though never in danger of losing to Morocco in Wednesday's 0-0 draw, Zlatko Dalic's side didn't look like breaking the deadlock either and it was no surprise that Nikola Vlasic was replaced at half time by Mario Pasalic. The Atalanta winger looked busy in the second half and is pushing for a start, with captain and star player Luka Modric likely to enjoy the 27-year-old's attacking intent.

Canada had 21 shots to Belgium's nine in their opening Group F fixture, but managing just three on target told the story of their performance. The Canucks played with impressive freedom and lack of fear, right up until they had to kick the ball in the goal. Alphonso Davies' tame penalty, saved by Thibaut Courtois, was symptomatic of the Canadians' malaise. Coach John Herdman has them well set up, with impressive rotations in possession and a decent defensive shape. Start like they did against the Red Devils, and they're in with a chance.

For Canada to get a result, they may look to push Davies further forward from the left-back starting position he had against Belgium, and where he plays for his club Bayern Munich. Jonathan David is a fine, in-forward forward and should benefit from the improved service Davies should provide, especially with Croatian centre-back Dejan Lovren looking every one of his 33 years against Morocco.

This Group F match kicks off at 4pm GMT / 11am EST at the 45,857 Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch a Croatia vs Canada live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Croatia vs Canada live stream in 4K HDR

(Image credit: FIFA)

You can watch the Croatia vs Canada live stream for free on BBC One. It's also available to watch free online on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) in 4K HDR. BBC iPlayer's World Cup coverage is shot in native 4K resolution. You might find its a touch delayed but it's the best quality stream available and well worth tuning into.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup games for free on BBC iPlayer. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch BBC iPlayer from abroad. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch a Croatia vs Canada live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Croatia vs Canada live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Croatia vs Canada live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for World Cup 2022. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the World Cup 2022 live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for Croatia vs Canada live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Qatar World Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for BBC.

3. Then head over to BBC (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Croatia vs Canada live stream!

USA soccer stream: watch Croatia vs Canada

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Croatia vs Canada live stream. The match airs on Fox Sports 1. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch a Croatia vs Canada live stream without cable too.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free (opens in new tab) on iPlayer and ITV Hub.

(opens in new tab) Croatia vs Canada live stream | Sling 50% off first month (opens in new tab)

Catch all the games live from Qatar, and much more, with this sporting offer. You can get half off your your first month with this discount. It's $40 a month after but there's no contract so you can cancel anytime.

(opens in new tab) Croatia vs Canada live stream | FuboTV 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

FuboTV is a full cable replacement service. Packages start at $69.99 per month and include access to Fox Sports. No long contracts involved. Cancel at any time, and don't forget to take advantage of the 7-day free trial here.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (from $5/month) in Spanish.

Canada soccer stream: watch Croatia vs Canada

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch Croatia vs Canada in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

FuboTV subscribers will not be able to watch World Cup 2022, unlike those in the US. That said, if you're a US citizen away from home and in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 on FuboTV (opens in new tab) while away, just like you would normally.

Watch Croatia vs Canada live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Croatia vs Canada live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

Croatia vs Canada live stream kick-off times

Global Croatia vs Canada kick-off times

Local: 7pm

7pm UK: 4pm

4pm Central Europe, including Croatia: 5pm

5pm USA (EST/PST): 11am / 8am

11am / 8am Australia: 3am (Monday)

3am (Monday) New Zealand: 5am (Monday)

5am (Monday) India: 9.30pm

9.30pm Canada: 11am

All times show in GMT (UK time)

GROUP STAGES:

Wednesday 23rd November 2022

Group F: Morocco 0-0 Croatia

Group F: Belgium 1-0 Canada

Sunday 27th November 2022

Group F: Belgium vs Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; 1pm)

Group F: Croatia vs Canada (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; 4pm)

Thursday 1st December 2022

Group F: Croatia vs Belgium (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)

Group F: Canada vs Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; 3pm)