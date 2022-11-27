Cameroon vs Serbia live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Cameroon and Serbia face off knowing that another loss all-but confines them to an early World Cup 2022 exit. Serbia haven't made it to the knockouts since 1998 (as Serbia and Montenegro), falling in the group stage in their last three finals appearances, while Cameroon have exited at this stage in six of their seven attempts and will look to the inspiration of Roger Milla in 1990 to beat history. Make sure you know how to watch a Cameroon vs Serbia live stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

It was, of course, inevitable that Switzerland's Breel Embolo would score the winner against the country of his birth, but Cameroon will be heartened by a spirited display against an experienced European outfit. The Indomitable Lions' gameplan consisted of finding Bayern Munich centre-forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as early as possible, then trying to pile forward in support as quickly as possible.

Left-back Nicolas N'Koulou impressed in a zippy first-half display and Brentford's Bryan Mbuemo look good in moments from the right wing. Now, coach Rigobert Song will look for a 90-minute performance and to feed Lyon's excellent winger Karl Toko Ekambi to get the result their performances deserve.

Serbia also started well against five-time winners Brazil, but were unable to hold back the throng of gifted samba stars after the interval on Thursday night's 2-0 defeat. Dragan Stojkovic set up to frustrate the South Americans with a narrow formation packing central areas, but ultimately the superior quality told. The coach must now decide whether to pair Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic from the off – the latter was a second-half substitute – as they look for a win to get their last 16 participation back on track.

This Group G match kicks off at 10am GMT / 5am EST at the 44,325-seater Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch a Cameroon vs Serbia live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

You can watch the Cameroon vs Serbia live stream for free on ITV 1. It's also available to watch online in HD on ITVX (opens in new tab) (STV in Scotland (opens in new tab)), along with half of all of the World Cup 2022 games. The other half are also online and free on the BBC.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup 2022 online for free on ITVX. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch ITVX from abroad. (opens in new tab)

Watch a Cameroon vs Serbia live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Cameroon vs Serbia live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Cameroon vs Serbia live stream from anywhere in the world.

USA soccer stream: watch Cameroon vs Serbia

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Cameroon vs Serbia live stream. The match airs on Fox Sports 1. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch a Cameroon vs Serbia live stream without cable too.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free (opens in new tab) on iPlayer and ITVX.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (from $5/month) in Spanish.

Canada soccer stream: watch Cameroon vs Serbia

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch Cameroon vs Serbia in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

FuboTV subscribers will not be able to watch World Cup 2022, unlike those in the US. That said, if you're a US citizen away from home and in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 on FuboTV (opens in new tab) while away, just like you would normally.

Watch Cameroon vs Serbia live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Cameroon vs Serbia live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

Cameroon vs Serbia live stream kick-off times

Global Cameroon vs Serbia kick-off times

Local: 1pm

1pm UK: 10am

10am Central Europe, including Serbia: 11am

11am USA (EST/PST): 5am / 2am

5am / 2am Australia: 9pm

9pm New Zealand: 11pm

11pm India: 3.30pm

3.30pm Cameroon: 11am

GROUP STAGES:

Thursday 24th November 2022

Group G: Switzerland vs Cameroon 1-0

Group G: Brazil vs Serbia 2-0

Monday 28th November 2022

Group G: Cameroon vs Serbia (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; 10am)

Group G: South Korea vs Ghana (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 1pm)

Friday, 2nd December 2022

Group G: South Korea vs Portugal (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)

Group G: Ghana vs Uruguay (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; 3pm)