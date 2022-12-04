Brazil vs South Korea live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in 4K HDR

A Brazil and South Korea knockout game feels exactly what the World Cup is all about. A multiple winner of the tournament desperate to break a 20-year duck, up against a less 'traditional' footballing nation that's well capable of causing an upset. On paper, this looks like one of the most exciting of the last 16 games and we'll explain how you can watch a Brazil vs South Korea live stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

Brazil have so far delivered on their promise as one of the pre-tournament favourites by making straightforward work of their first two group games. An unexpected loss against Cameroon last Friday felt more like a blip than the wheels coming off, and they'll welcome back the totemic Neymar for this Round of 16 clash. It will be for coach Tite to ensure that complacency doesn't rear its ugly head once more.

South Korea's third group game was way more frantic, leaving it late with a dramatic injury time winner from Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hwang Hee-chan. Until then, things hadn't really sparked for the Taegeuk Warriors, following a goalless draw with Uruguay and topsy-turvy loss to Ghana. They're still waiting for the brilliant Son Heung-min to show the world why he deserves the oft-toted tag of Asia's best ever footballer.

For South Korea to stand a chance of causing a seismic upset, they're going to need to find a way to neutralise Brazil's many attacking threats: Neymar, Vinícius Júnior, Richarlison, Raphinha, Fred, Casemiro; the routes to goal for the five-time winners are practically endless.

This unmissable Round of 16 match kicks off at 7pm GMT / 2pm ET at the 44,000-seater venue Stadium 974 at Qatar 2022. Make sure you know how to watch a Brazil vs South Korea live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

You can watch the Brazil vs South Korea live stream for free on ITV1. It's also available to watch online in HD on ITVX (opens in new tab) (STV in Scotland (opens in new tab)), along with half of all of the World Cup 2022 games. The other half are also online and free on the BBC.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup 2022 online for free on ITVX. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch ITVX from abroad. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch Brazil vs South Korea live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Brazil vs South Korea live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Brazil vs South Korea live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for World Cup 2022. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Brazil vs South Korea live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Qatar World Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Then head over to ITVX (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Brazil vs South Korea live stream!

USA soccer stream: watch Brazil vs South Korea

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the Brazil vs South Korea live stream. The match airs on FOX. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch a Brazil vs South Korea live stream without cable too.

Remember, though, if you're a UK citizen abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free (opens in new tab) on iPlayer and ITVX.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (from $5/month) in Spanish.

Canada soccer stream: watch Brazil vs South Korea

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch Brazil vs South Korea in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

FuboTV subscribers will not be able to watch World Cup 2022, unlike those in the US. That said, if you're a US citizen away from home and in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 on FuboTV (opens in new tab) while away, just like you would normally.

Watch Brazil vs South Korea live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Brazil vs South Korea live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

Brazil vs South Korea live stream kick-off times

Global Brazil vs South Korea kick-off times

Local: 10pm

10pm Brazil: 4pm

4pm South Korea: 4am

4am UK: 7pm

7pm Central Europe: 8pm

8pm USA (ET/PT): 2pm / 11am

2pm / 11am Australia: 6am

6am New Zealand: 8am

8am India: 12.30am

All times show in GMT (UK time)

ROUND of 16 FIXTURES

Saturday, 3rd December 2022

Netherlands 3-1 USA

Argentina 3-1 Australia

Sunday, 4th December 2022

France 3-1 Poland

England 3-0 Senegal

Monday, 5th December 2022

Japan vs Croatia (Al Janoub Stadium; 3pm)

Brazil vs South Korea (Stadium 974; 7pm)

Tuesday, 6th December 2022

Morocco vs Spain (Education City Stadium; 3pm)

Portugal vs Switzerland (Lusail Iconic Stadium; 7pm)