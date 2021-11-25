Black Friday Apple deal: you can save on the HomePod Mini speaker

Apple deals are rare beasts indeed – usually not even Black Friday can tempt retailers to slash prices on devices made by the Californian firm. Here's the exception.

In the UK, John Lewis and Argos have cut the Award-winning HomePod Mini price by £10, bringing it down to £89. Not a huge discount, admittedly, but any money off an Apple device is very welcome indeed.

And in the US, there's a $10 discount at Staples and Best Buy (though the Best Buy deal is on a refurbished model).

Black Friday Apple HomePod Mini deal

£89 at John Lewis UK: Apple HomePod Mini £99 £89 at John Lewis and Argos (save £10)

Sadly this deal only applies to the Space Grey and White finishes, not the more colourful options Apple launched recently. Still, it makes an excellent smart speaker even more tempting...

£99 US: Apple HomePod Mini £99 £89 at Staples

The original HomePod has been discontinued, leaving the HomePod Mini to fly the flag solo for Apple's smart speaker ambitions. Which it's more than capable of doing.

Measuring 8.4cm tall and 9.8cm wide, it's smaller even than the Amazon Echo Dot, but it looks a lot more stylish, wrapped in a seamless fabric mesh. It’s pretty and unobtrusive, and will happily blend in to pretty much any room of the house.

Sonically, it punches well above its weight. That's thanks to the single, Apple-designed full-range driver that fires sound downwards and out of the 360-degree waveguide around the bottom. The driver is held by a suspension system to reduce distortion, and it’s flanked by two passive radiators designed to help create a bigger, weightier sound.

As is often the way with Apple, you'll benefit most if you're already firmly ensconced within the company's ecosystem of products and services. Third-party services are still a little lacking with the HomePod Mini, which is something to be aware of.

But thanks to its superb sound, excellent Siri-powered music curation skills and new, low price, the HomePod Mini is one of the best smart speakers going. Grab this deal today.

