Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones are better than half price in the Walmart Cyber Monday deals

By

Save $175 on Beats wireless headphones this Cyber Monday

(Image credit: Beats)
This is possibly the best deal we've ever seen on the Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones. 

Walmart has slashed their price by an incredible $175 for Cyber Monday, bringing it down to just $124. Better act fast!

Beats Solo 3 Wireless $299 $124 at Walmart (save $175)
Not the most subtle headphones out there, but with impressive wireless technology, a stylish design and this saving, those shortcomings can be quickly overlooked. The deal varies depending on your colorway – this discount is for the gold model.

We didn't find the Solo 3 Wireless the most competitive wireless headphones on the market at their original RRP of $299, but this hefty discount certainly helps their performance-per-dollar case. And if you like your music bold and upfront with good levels of energy, you might find these perfectly fitting companions.

They have an excellent feature list, too, which includes a massive 40-hour battery life. There are also extra benefits for iOS users, as there’s a seamless link with your iPhone; turn the headphones on and your iPhone will ask if you want to connect.

Given their attractive price and comfy fit, they should certainly make the shortlist of the fashion-conscious iPhone owner.

This discount applies to the gold model – there's the same money off the rose gold and red colorways (though the red is out of stock).

Joe Svetlik
Joe Svetlik

