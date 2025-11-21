Without question, some of the best floorstanding speakers to pass through our test rooms in the last couple of years have been the Wharfedale Evo 4.4.

We reviewed the five-star floorstanders back in 2022, and were impressed enough to award them not only five stars at their original £1199 asking price, but also a 2022 What Hi-Fi? Award as one of the class leaders in their given category. I've also personally lived with the Evo 4.4, so I know what a stellar pair of performers they are.

You can now grab a pair of Wharfedale's outstanding speakers for just £799 at Richer Sounds, taking a £400-sized chunk out of their original price and matching their previous lowest price ever. Trust me, that's a very nice deal indeed.

Best Wharfedale Evo 4.4 speaker deal

Five stars Save £400 Wharfedale Evo 4.4: was £1,199 now £799 at Richer Sounds The Wharfedale Evo 4.4 towers deliver excitement and rhythmic drive in spades, as well as a great deal of subtlety when the music demands it. You'll need a decent amount of space so they can shine, but they won't fail to entertain. You also get a pair of QED XT25 2m terminated speaker cables £79 with your order from Richer Sounds, and that's not too shabby.

The new Wharfedale Evo 5 range was announced back in May of this year, which is possibly one reason behind a new price drop for this older pair. Either way, that's great news for anyone wanting awesome speakers that haven't lost a step, all for a lovely knockdown price.

In our Wharfedale Evo 4.4 review, we loved their "large-scale sound", which we described as "impressively articulate". As somebody who has had the Evo 4.4 in his actual home, I can attest to just how entertaining and bold-sounding the Wharfedale towers can be, even if you're using a reasonably affordable accompanying source, such as the aggressively-priced Cambridge MXN10 music streamer.

The Wharfedales are relatively large floorstanders, standing at 106cm tall with twin 15cm bass drivers, so you’ll need a decent amount of space to let them breathe. If and when you do, their exciting-yet-subtle sound will provide hours of entertainment.

Unsurprisingly, the Evo 4.4's delivery is large-scale and authoritative, with the speakers showcasing impressive dynamic clout.

Leading and trailing edges to notes are well-defined, while the Wharfedale towers also uncover an excellent amount of detail. In our review, we highlighted “the combination of the AMT tweeter and dome midrange delivers much in the way of resolution and transparency”.

As you'd expect from Wharfedale speakers at this level, the standard of build and finish is extremely high, whether referring to the speaker cabinets, terminals or drive units.

At this discounted price of £799 at Richer Sounds, we think they could be just the ticket if you have enough space and crave a large-scale sound with plenty of authority.

