You can now buy a Sony TV for just £199 in the Cyber Monday deals

We may now live in a 4K TV world, but Full HD and HD-ready TVs are still alive and kicking – as this deal proves. In the Amazon Cyber Monday sale, the 32-inch Sony KDL32WE613BU HD Ready HDR TV has been discounted to just £199.

That's a 42 per cent saving on the original £349 RRP.

OK so you may not want a 32in HD-ready TV taking pride of place in your living room, but as a second or third screen, for a kitchen or bedroom perhaps, it's ideal. While we haven't reviewed this particular set, It's an Amazon Best Seller and has positive user ratings. Its spec sheet is also surprisingly impressive...

Sony 32in HD Ready HDR Smart TV £349 £199 at Amazon

A 42 per cent Cyber Monday saving gets you a decently specc'd, well-reviewed 32in TV for just £199. There's direct access to plenty of smart video apps as well as the benefit of HDR support.

View Deal

Free built-in Freeview Play provides over 70 digital channels as well as direct access to plenty of smart apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube BBC iPlayer, ITV Player, 4OD and My5. There's HDR (High Dynamic Range) support, promising improved colour reproduction when you're watching compatible HDR content.

A USB port allows you to not only playback media from a USB stick but also record programs onto any USB HDD device up to 2TB in capacity, too.

That said, if you've decided you're after a 4K TV deal instead, you should probably head over to our best Cyber Monday 2019 TV deals, where you'll find discounted 4K TVs from £389. After you've read the amusing Emmerdale-related Q&A section on Amazon's page for this Sony TV, that is.

MORE:

Cyber Monday 2019: all the best UK deals

Here are the six best Cyber Monday TV deals available right now