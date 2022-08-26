Will there be another Amazon Prime Day in 2022?

Prime Day has been and gone... or so we thought. A new rumour suggests that shoppers could be treated to a second Prime Day in 2022. Amazon has yet to confirm anything, but we wouldn't say no to another bumper batch of tech deals.

If you missed it, the first Prime Day of 2022 took place between the 12th-13th July. The 48-hour sales bonanza saw Amazon slash the cost of everything from air fryers to AirPods, saving Prime members some $1.7 billion.

If there is another Prime Day in 2022, you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to get access to the best deals (here's a 30-day free Prime trial (opens in new tab)). You can even sign up, grab a few Prime deals, and cancel your membership within the 30 days.

So, will there be a second Prime Day in 2022? And what are the rumoured dates? Here's everything we know so far about Prime Day 2...

When might Prime Day 2 happen?

Back in July, just days before Prime Day, a leaked notice revealed that Amazon retailers had been asked to submit Lightning deals for something called "Prime Fall" (via Insider).

"The Prime Fall deal event is a Prime-exclusive shopping event coming in Q4,” stated the official-looking document.

While Amazon didn't mention specific dates, the leak sparked talk of another two-day Prime Day sales event in October. Why October? This is typically the month when e-commerce growth tends to slow down, before picking up again around Black Friday in November.

If the rumours are true, it would mark the first time that the US retail giant has held two such events in the same year. The again, Amazon runs Lightning deals all year round (you can view today's here (opens in new tab)), so it's entirely possible that "Prime Fall" is merely a standard promotion for Prime Day members.

All should be revealed pretty soon. Amazon's annual seller conference is due to take place in Seattle and virtually on 14th-15th September, and no doubt Prime Day 2 will be a hot topic...

When did Prime Day 2022 end?

The curtain fell on Wednesday 13th July this year (although, those in Australia got a few extra hours of deals thanks to the time difference). Here are the specific times when Prime Day ended:

UK (BST): 12th July 00:01am to 23:59pm 13th July

12th July 00:01am to 23:59pm 13th July US (ET/PT): 12th July 3am (ET) / 00:00am (PT) to 2:59am (ET) / 23:59pm (PT) 13th July

12th July 3am (ET) / 00:00am (PT) to 2:59am (ET) / 23:59pm (PT) 13th July Australia (AEST): 12th July 00:00am to 17:00pm on 14th July

What happened on Prime Day 2022?

Prime Day 2022 was dubbed "the most successful" ever. Digital market research firm eMarketer pegs Amazon Prime Day 2022 sales at $7.76 billion, up 16.7% from a year ago (via prnewswire). Revenue, meanwhile, is estimated to have jumped over 300% compared to the daily average in the 20 days leading up to the two-day event.

Impressive. But what about the deals themselves? There was plenty to get excited about from a shopper's perspective, with many of the biggest savings reserved for Amazon's own devices. In the US, the Echo Dot (4th Gen) dropped to an all-time low, while UK buyers were treated to a 43-inch Fire TV for just £209.

If Prime Day 2 is anything like Prime Day, we're already looking forward to more TV deals, headphones deals and Bluetooth speaker deals – not to mention serious savings on Award-winning and five-star tech.

Prepare for Prime Day 2 with these secret hacks

Amazon is yet to confirm rumours of a second Prime Day, but if it does happen, it's worth knowing how to make the most of the deals...

1. Sign up for the free Prime trial

If you're new to Amazon Prime, make sure you take advantage of the 30-day free Prime trial (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab). And remember to cancel if you don't want a monthly bill when the trial ends.

2. Google a product before buying

Not every Prime Day deal is going to be a winner, so make sure you compare prices online before you buy.

3. Big brands can equal big savings

Amazon often slashes the cost of a few big brand items – think Playstation and Xbox accessories, Samsung TVs and tablets, etc – to grab shoppers' attention. Keep an eye out for these 'marquee' deals.

4. Check the Amazon Warehouse

Returned goods end up on sale at the Amazon Warehouse at a decent discount., so there's a chance you could spot an open-box bargain that beats the boxfresh Prime Day price.

5. Stay tuned to What Hi-Fi.com

Amazon hundreds of deals every month, which can make it tricky to find genuine bargains on five-star tech and AV. If Prime Day 2 does go ahead in October, as some rumours suggest, we'll be publishing an up-to-the minute list of all the best Prime Day Fall deals.

Best Amazon Prime Day deals July 2022 (UK)

The first – and possibly last – Prime Day of 2022 offered plenty of discounts and savings across a wide range of tech in both the UK and US. Most of these deals have now lapsed, but here is a look back at some of the biggest bargains...

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM3 (opens in new tab) £230 £93 at Amazon (save £137) (opens in new tab)

Now succeeded by the WF-1000XM4 but still one of the best earbuds around – and ridiculous value with this unbeatable Prime Day deal. These Sonys combine effective active noise-cancelling with a real sense of musicality. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K £50 £23 at Amazon (save £27) (opens in new tab)

This is a great 4K video streamer at its normal price of £50, so with any money off it's a veritable bargain. Under review, we concluded, "For such a low price, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K has all the apps you need, supports all current HDR formats and throws in Dolby Atmos."

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM4 £ 350 £209 at Amazon (save £141) (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)Sony’s premium wireless noise-cancelling headphones deliver on all fronts. They're detailed, dynamic and have a natural knack for timing. Nothing really lets them down – battery life, build, comfort and usability are all great for the money.

(opens in new tab) Samsung QE43Q60A 2021 QLED TV £749 £388 at Amazon (save £360) (opens in new tab)

This is the smallest, cheapest QLED TV that Samsung makes. We've not tested it but the addition of quantum dots should make for a punchier picture than that offered by the AU7100 above.

(opens in new tab) LG OLED48C1: £1299 £826 at Amazon (save £474) (opens in new tab)

LG's C1 line of TVs is excellent, offering up fantastic image quality, a huge list of features, and even an intuitive menu system. Plus, as a 4K HDR 120Hz display with HDMI 2.1 inputs, this set is perfect for gamers, too.

(opens in new tab) Q Acoustics 3010i standmounts: £199 £149 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

"Exemplary budget bookshelf speakers for smaller living spaces", as we concluded in our five-star review. The 3010i are among the most engaging of their kind at this level. So another Prime Day Fall discount would be most welcome.

Best Amazon Prime Day deals July 2022 (US)

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen $50 $20 at Amazon (save $30) (opens in new tab)

The latest Echo Dot swaps the puck design of its predecessors for an orb-like shape that sounds significantly better. As the smallest speaker in the Echo range, it's ideal for adding Alexa to every room. Fingers crossed for another 60% saving if the Prime Day 2 rumours pan out...

(opens in new tab) Sony XR65A80J 4K OLED TV $2500 $1400 (save $1100) (opens in new tab)

An excellent 65-inch TV with Sony's top 2021 TV tech, plus Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos and a benchmark performance. The 55-inch TV in this very range is one of our favourite models and has a What Hi-Fi? Award to show for it.

(opens in new tab) iPad 10.2-inch $479 $429 at Amazon (save $50) (opens in new tab)

The iPad 2021 is still the best tablet in its field. If your current device has seen better days, or you're looking for an entry-level model for video calls that can also hold plenty of content to keep family members occupied, then this is an excellent option.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Stick $40 $17 at Amazon (save $23) (opens in new tab)

This mid-range streaming stick promises Full HD streaming, Dolby Atmos support for more immersive sound and Alexa voice controls. Prime Day brought us a 57% saving on this fantastic streamer.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire 7 16GB $70 $30 at Amazon (save $37) (opens in new tab)

Amazon's cheapest tablet is no iPad, but it's also a fraction of the price - especially with this Prime Day deal. It offers a decent 7 hour battery life, a basic 7-inch screen and access streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney+ and, yes, Amazon Prime Video.

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones: $350 $228 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Not the latest premium Sony headphones (that'd be the pricier XM5) but these are still hugely recommendabe – especially at a discount. They sound excellent, are comfortable to wear and sport decent ANC.

