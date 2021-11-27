The 12 very best Black Friday speaker deals 2021

Black Friday itself may have been and gone but rest assured plenty of Black Friday deals are still live across the weekend and into Cyber Monday.

Fancy a new pair of stereo speakers or maybe a portable Bluetooth speaker? You're in luck. Below you'll find our pick of the best Black Friday speaker deals still available.

And it's not just the usual suspects - although, yes, you can get an Echo Dot for less than half price - with discounts on five-star and Award-winning speakers from brands including B&W, KEF, Q Acoustics, Apple and JBL.

As we hurtle across the Black Friday weekend, we're keeping a close eye on all the deals and will be highlighting the very best on this page. Happy hunting...

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) £50 Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) £50 £19 at Amazon (save £31)

An easy and excellent way to get your smart home started, the Echo Dot works well on its own or can be integrated into other smart home and AV products. Music streaming is just a voice command and £25 away.

B&W 607 S2 Anniversary Edition £449 B&W 607 S2 Anniversary Edition £449 £359 at Richer Sounds

Far from simply being rolled out to capitalise on an anniversary, the B&W 607 S2 are some of the very best standmounters you can buy for the money. Use the code 'BLACK20' at the checkout to get the discounted price.

£99 Apple HomePod Mini £99 £69 at John Lewis (save £30)

Sadly this deal only applies to the Space Grey finish, not the more colourful options Apple launched recently. Still, it makes an excellent smart speaker even more tempting...

JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker £120 JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker £120 £100 at Amazon

Small, pocketable and perfect for your travels, the Flip 5 is a superb little Bluetooth speaker, with 12-hours of battery life, brilliant sound quality and a £20 saving at Amazon.

Q Acoustics 3010i standmounts: £199 Q Acoustics 3010i standmounts: £199 £149 at Amazon

"Exemplary budget bookshelf speakers for smaller living spaces", as we concluded in our five-star review. The 3010i are among the most engaging of their kind at this level. So a £40 discount is most welcome.

B&W 606 S2 Anniversary Edition £599 B&W 606 S2 Anniversary Edition £599 £479 at Sevenoaks (save £120)

Save £120 on these five-star Bowers & Wilkins speakers, which combine great looks with class-leading sound. They're a great size and deliver an upbeat and entertaining sound. Use the code 'GD20PC' at the checkout to get the discounted price.

KEF Q350 speakers for KEF Q350 speakers for £530 £399 at Amazon (save £131)

If these Award-winning KEFs weren't already on your shopping list, this decent saving should tempt you.

JBL Go 2 wireless speaker £30 JBL Go 2 wireless speaker £30 £20 at Amazon (save £10)

Speakers don't come much more portable than this little number. It's very affordable – especially now – sounds great, and comes in a range of bright colours.

Q Acoustics 3030i speakers £329 Q Acoustics 3030i speakers £329 £239 at Sevenoaks (save £90)

On the hunt for a pair of budget bookshelf speakers? How about this five-star pair from Q Acoustics? Give them a bit of space to let the bass ports breathe and you'll be able to sit back and enjoy their wonderfully dynamic sound.

Triangle Borea BR08 floorstanders £999 Triangle Borea BR08 floorstanders £999 £889 at Electricshop

Partnered with the right electronics and given room to breathe, these floorstanding speakers really shine. Expect a dynamic, punchy and rhythmic sound that keeps you coming back for more.

Q Acoustics 3020i speakers £249 Q Acoustics 3020i speakers £249 £179 at Amazon (save £70)

Small and sonically gifted, these excellent bookshelf speakers are a great budget buy and you can now save £30 at Amazon.

Q Acoustics Concept 40 floorstanders for £999 Q Acoustics Concept 40 floorstanders for £999 £695 at Hifix

Five-star speakers from a few years back but good sound doesn't get old. With £300 off the original price, these talented, easy-going speakers are now an absolute steal.

